Finding healing

Jen Bonn

We are going through some crazy times right now, and even though it isn’t the first time that our world has thrown the same issues at us, we can feel battered and bruised. I hope we are never numb to injustice or loss of life or the myriad of issues we need to solve as humans, but I also know that we can confront everything the best when we can also find some healing. Considering everything going on in the world today, we need to tap into our resources. Here are a few simple ways to find some calm and relief before stepping back into the struggle to improve the issues.

Disconnect occasionally

We are barraged by information from all sides, and it often is a conflicting message. Social media compounds the problem by adding or attacking opinions. If you feel emotions strongly like I do, you can be overwhelmed by everything that people reveal.

Find the quiet

Even the most outgoing, positive, sociable person needs a quiet place to escape from time to time. You can turn your commute in the morning into a chance to listen to music, reflect, or bask in quiet. Books are the ultimate escape. Being outside is therapeutic. Whether you go for a walk, sit on your porch, or swing in a hammock, taking in the beauty around you is calming.

Cook something

There is something soothing about preparing food, and eating it afterward is always fun.

Listen to music

Music is a healer. I listen to the message, or simply let it wash over me. I always feel better.

Sleep

Sometimes the best answer to being worn out mentally and physically is to curl up and sleep. A good nap can restore you.

When I make renewal a regular practice, it changes my attitude toward everything else I do.