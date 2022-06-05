The calm animals bring me

Jennifer Bonn

Jen Bonn

My children like to say which parent gave them certain traits and characteristics. All three of my children suffer from different levels of anxiety and they correctly point the finger at me for passing it on to them. My husband is easygoing, he doesn’t worry about much, and I would describe the way he deals with his day as he takes what the day gives him and does his best with it. I am jealous of him because I can worry about anything, be nervous about what I say and do, and generally fight anxiety. My animals know how to calm me though.

I have two cats and a dog, and I am so blessed to have them because they are loving and full of personality. They make me laugh and they make me feel peaceful. Here are a few examples of how they help me.

I am wired to be productive or to feel guilty that I am not doing enough. That means that from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed, I am doing something, and not sitting still for long. I know I should rest more, but the minute I do, I start to think about what I should be doing. My cats are helping me start my morning a little slower because when I come into the kitchen, they both come running and asking for my attention. I have started to take a few minutes each morning to sit with them while they curl up next to me and purr. It calms me down to take a few minutes before my day starts. When I let my dog out of his crate, he doesn’t bolt for the door, he comes straight to me, licks my face, and rolls over so I can rub his belly. His loving personality calms me too. When I take him out, he waits at the top of the stairs for me with that look of, “C’mon, adventure awaits!”.

When I sit down to work, my office has three animals who want to be in the same room as me. I hear Bandit crunching on a bone, Lowkey is snoring, and Sophie is lying on her back in the sun. It is calming to know they are all keeping me company.

When I sit down at night to read, or watch television, I have to become situated quickly because Bandit will be dropping the tennis ball at my feet to throw, and the cats will be climbing into my lap. It is a quiet, calm way to end the day. Thank goodness for the calm that animals can bring to our lives.

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

