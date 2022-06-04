"Opinion" Thoughts on marriage

Jen Bonn

I have been married for forty years. It has not always been an easy adventure, but I would pick the same man again in a heartbeat. I have felt every emotion and become stronger through both the trials and the love. I know I have learned a great deal about maintaining a positive relationship. Allow me to share a few of these thoughts with you.

Don’t rush into marriage

Take your time to get to know your partner before you are married. My husband and I waited for two years until we were done with college and had begun our jobs. Become friends first before you become life partners.

Talk about the deal breakers

There are certain topics you should discuss before marriage. Some of those are money and how you will manage it, do you want children, religion, and living arrangements. You don’t want to have a surprise deal breaker where you realize you never discussed how you felt about it.

Support your partner

I am always sad when I hear someone denigrating a partner in public. You should be able to feel that when everyone else seems against you, your partner will be your support. If you don’t agree about something, discuss it together in private. Don’t humiliate the person you profess to love. Encourage them to pursue dreams and passions.

Don’t expect to change your partner

Don’t marry someone as if he is a fixer upper. You should love your partner for who he is, not who he could be.

Learn to compromise and pick your battles

Marriage involves a give and take. Sometimes you have to compromise. Also realize that every issue is not a capital offense. Know when to plant the flag, and when to calmly talk it out.

Make time to date each other

You need time to date each other and spend time having fun. We have a date night each week, and we still love spending time with each other.

Build and maintain trust

Be honest with each other. Secrets are never good for a marriage.

Laugh together

There is no greater medicine than laughter. Have fun together and see the humor around you.

Apologize when you are wrong

I’m sorry is not always easy to say, but it can be very healing.