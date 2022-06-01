An unexpected bond between a dog and cat

Jen Bonn

When we brought our dog Bandit home, I was nervous about whether he would get along with the cats. He was a ball of energy, and the cats are more into lying in the sun and eating treats. Our last dog tolerated the cats until he thought they were in his territory or receiving too much attention. As I walked with Bandit toward the house I thought, “Oh, they are not going to be happy with me.” Bandit chased the smaller cat when he first saw her and she ran, but when he chased the older, bigger cat, Lowkey stood his ground and seemed to be saying, “Dude, what is your problem? You need to bring it down a level.”

It only took about a week for the chasing to stop and I think he was only doing it because he was excited to play. I was so glad that they all got along, and I didn’t expect more than that, but then I noticed something unexpected started to happen. Lowkey and Bandit were becoming friends. I have always wondered if Lowkey thinks he’s a dog, but I still didn’t expect anything beyond tolerance. Let me tell you what I saw.

At first, I noticed Bandit lying next to Lowkey in the sun, then I saw that Lowkey had decided to groom Bandit’s head. Bandit had such a look of pleasure on his face while lowkey licked his head. Lowkey would stop and Bandit would stick his head back under Lowkey. If Lowkey refused Bandit would lift his paw to get his attention, and then Lowkey would swat him as something sweet turned ugly. It was a love, hate relationship for a while, but they have since worked out the bathing details.

In the morning, when I let Bandit out of his crate, Lowkey saunters into the room to say hello, and I have to make sure to give attention to both.

When one decides to get a drink of water, the other instantly comes over to share a drink. I love coming into a room to see them looking out the window together. I never thought I would see a friendship between these two.