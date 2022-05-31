"Opinion" The power of patience

Jen Bonn

Most of us hate to wait. My husband will take a different route if he sees a long line at his next turn even though the line will only take a minute. We are impatient and we want things to happen immediately instead of having to work for them or develop knowledge to use something. The fact is though that the journey and what it took to get there are often the most important parts of the process. When we work hard for something we can appreciate it more and when we have to gather knowledge to be proficient at something we learn so much more than we thought we would. Patience leaves us with more.

Here are a few moments when patience can help you.

Your health

Many of us want a quick fix. There are a number of drug ads on tv that promise quick relief from your issues but the side effect often sounds worse than the original issue. As a runner, I have seen many individuals who have changed their exercise and nutrition habits to lose weight, become active, and lead a healthier lifestyle, but those benefits don't come overnight. In order to attain great health, you have to adjust your mindset to be patient, positive, and resilient. Take your plans for a healthier you a day at a time, be convinced that a healthier you is coming, and be ready to pivot and change if you need to readjust your plan to fit your needs.

Proficiency

I taught French for 40 years, and my students always wanted to know when they would be fluent. I told them it would mostly depend on them and how hard they worked and how well they used their resources, and how well they listened to instruction. I know they wanted to be fluent in a week, but I told them they needed to be patient and eventually, it would happen.

The same is true for preparing for a job, learning a hobby, or gaining any type of knowledge. it will take time, practice, and patience, but it is such an amazing feeling when you feel as if you have mastered something. When I was taking karate, each time we were taught a new movement, I was sure I would never learn how to do it, but with practice, it became easier until I finally was confident with it.

Conversations

Listen to a conversation and see if one or the other person is interrupting. It is very common for people to interrupt each other so that they can slip in their thoughts. we should be more patient and let the other person finish. What if we had the patience to be silent for a few seconds after the person has finished speaking? This is usually a great way to find out more information because the other person will try to fill the conversational space.

Love

Many of us are desperate to find love because no one wants to be lonely. Patience in waiting for someone worthwhile can save you some toxic moments. Go slow when it comes to finding your partner.

Your dreams

We should all go after those things we are passionate about. Sometimes it takes time for them to happen, but don't give up, the break you need could be right around the corner.