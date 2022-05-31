Special pets

Jen Bonn

Animals enrich our lives, they become our companions, our confidants, and we consider them members of our families. I have loved all of my pets, but several were extraordinary and will always stand out for me. I am so thankful that I had more than one pet that people describe as a once-in-a-lifetime animal.

The greatest gift my parents gave me after I was born was bringing home a puppy that was close to my age. We grew up together and she was with me for thirteen years. Queenie was always there when I was sad, or when I needed someone to go explore the woods behind our house. She was gentle, loving, and funny. I’m not sure what noxious experience caused this, but if you made a sound like passing gas, Queenie would have a horrified look on her face, and then she would sprint away. When she became overexcited, she would run circles around the house at a sprint. She was a wonderful friend.

Shortly after we were married, my mother-in-law told us she had rescued a kitten. The first time I saw it, I fell in love with him. He looked like a tiny ball of fluff, with hair sticking out everywhere. I said he looked like a poof ball, and that is how he was named Poofy. My mother-in-law saw how much I liked him, and she offered him to me. The only problem with that was my husband was very allergic to pet dander. I was surprised when he encouraged me to take him, and despite a lot of sneezing, I know he was as glad as I was that we took poofy. Poofy had something wrong with his voice box, so instead of a normal meow, he made a small squeak. He was super loving and always wanted to be where we were. He would lie on your chest waiting for you to wake up, and the minute you did he would lick your nose, then touch your face with his paw, but he never scratched anyone.

After not having a dog for a while, I told my husband that I would like to get a dog because I thought it was important for our children to have animals. (They were 8 and 5) He agreed that I could go to the pound while he was away on business and pick out a dog. We wandered down the rows looking at the dogs, and suddenly on the last row, I knew I had found my dog. Leo was a Collie, German Shepherd mix. He was a big dog and he looked so sad sitting in his cage. I whispered to him, “I’m taking you home buddy. Don’t worry” I took him into the bonding room. The man who brought him in said, “Are you sure you want him? All he does is lay around all day.” I didn’t want to be unkind, but I couldn’t help but wonder what he expected from an animal in a cage. I did notice though that anytime anyone approached Leo, he hung his head. I was heading towards the front to check out when the neighbor who had come with us called me into the puppy room. She said, “Jen, you have to see this dog.” The dog she was holding in her arms was one of the most beautiful dogs I have ever seen. Lacey was a cross between a Collie and a Chow Chow. When I held her, she turned her head into me and snuggled. That is how I came home with both Lacey and Leo. They were a dynamic duo. Leo protected her from the start, once even chasing away a stray that was becoming aggressive. They were partners in crime, even being sprayed together by a skunk. Leo was terrified of storms and would try to push his 90-pound body under the couch. Our vet told us that Leo had probably been abused. It took him two years to not hang his head when someone came toward him. They were amazing dogs.

The cat we have now is just as special as poufy was. He is bigger than your average cat and has to shimmy through the cat door. He loves being petted and being wherever you are. We recently came back from vacation, and he greeted us as enthusiastically as our dog did. In the morning, when I am letting the dog out of the crate, he saunters over to give the dog his morning greeting, and after lunch, he gives the dog’s head a bath.

The dog we have now will bring us full circle because once again he is a Collie. After our last dog died and we were finally ready to start thinking about another dog, I was wondering where should I go to get one. A voice in my head said, “It will come to you.” Several months later, I was running in the neighborhood when my neighbor stopped me and said she was going to rescue a puppy. I asked to see a picture and when I saw it was a Border Collie, I asked if we could meet it when she came back. We took him straight home and began not only training a puppy but also trying to keep up with the energy of a Border Collie. His favorite thing is to find the biggest stick he can and then subdue it. He works magic for our family dynamic, and I know what a blessing he is.

Have you had an animal that was special? What are your favorite memories?