Safety commands for dogs

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkILN_0fp08fHA00
Jen Bonn

The amazing dog we have right now was brought to us by my friend and neighbor Lynn. Lynn is also a dog trainer, and I cannot tell you what a benefit that has been as we train Bandit. Lynn has taught me things that I never knew before about dogs, and one of the training points she keeps stressing to me is I have to train Bandit to be safe. I would love to share the safety training she has taught me as well as a few I made up myself.

Waiting to leave the crate

This is my first time using a crate with a dog, but I now see all the benefits. Teach your dog to wait for the command to leave the crate. Don’t let him leave the minute you open it. You are doing this to teach him not to leave a crate or a car without your permission. We take Bandit to a park where the parking is near a busy road, so it’s important for him not to jump out right away.

To teach this, open the crate door a little, and as the dog starts to leave, close it again. Keep doing it until the dog doesn’t try to leave then pick your command. Lynn says break and I say come.

Leave it

You want to teach the dog to only take food that is offered to him, so if medication or something else harmful to him, he won’t eat it. It is also good if you have other animals, you can keep him from eating their food.

Start by putting a treat in your hand and closing your fist. Open your fist, then close it before the dog can take the treat. Keep doing it until the dog doesn’t try to take it, then say, “Get it!” and let him have it. When you give him a bowl of food, put your hand over it, wait, and then say, “Get it!”

Run

I started this one because if we are ever in a dangerous situation (copperhead), I want to be able to get Bandit to safety.

I started by keeping him at my side, then just before I throw the Frisbee, I yell, “run!” I don’t know if you have ever seen a Border Collie run, but it is impressive.

Stay with me

We have an older dog next to us with a bad back and our neighbor is nervous about Bandit playing with him, so when we go out and Joey is in the front yard, I say, “Stay with me.” I didn’t do anything except say this each time we were near Joey. My dog is smarter than I am, and the ability to read the room (know joey is too old to play) is crazy.

Easy

I say this when I take Bandit down the steps with the leash. We usually let him tear down them, but if a stranger is near, I don’t want to scare her.

I also say this when my baby grandson is over, but I know I don’t need to say anything. He is so gentle with him.

Come

Bandit likes to run into the far reaches of the backyard, but when he hears me say come, he sprints back.

To your bed

I bought a training bed and taught him to go to it in case there was ever a time I need him to lie down out of the way.

The crate

Bandit never had a problem going in his crate because Lynn told me to make it sound like going in there was the best thing in the world, and he knows some treats are coming.

I hope this helps. There are so many more things you can teach your dog. Have fun!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dog training# dog safety

Comments / 1

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
1575 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Can running be fun?

So often, I hear people talking about running as if it is a dreaded task to accomplish a temporary goal. I hear comments like, “I need to do this to lose weight.” Or “I’m training for a half.” Or “I hate to run, but I know it is good for me.” None of those comments tell me the person is running for fun, or that he will do it consistently. I think running can be fun if you adopt the right mindset. Here is how I have fun when I run.

Read full story

“Opinion” Unexpected answers

Whether you want to say they are messages from God, signs from the universe, or only random coincidences, I believe we receive answers to our questions as well as suggestions on how to act all the time. We have to be open to seeing or hearing them, and that can be hard because we are often distracted by our busy lives.

Read full story

"Opinion" Time well spent

How do you spend most of your time? Before I retired, my time priorities were geared towards work. If you asked me to describe my identity in one word, I would have said, “teacher”. I wish my first word had been mother, or wife, but my major energy was going into my job.

Read full story

"Opinion" The emotional support of a dog

When we first brought home our dog Bandit, emotional support was not the first thing that came to mind. He was a four-month-old puppy with manic energy. I used to look at my husband and say, “Where is the off button?” During the first week, he chewed two pairs of Under Armor tights, and my favorite pajama pants. If you have seen the commercial where the woman keeps apologizing because her dog keeps getting into trouble, that was us for the first few months. Stress and the thought of how do I make this work was a constant, but little by little, we started to form a bond until now, I could not imagine life without him. The love he shows us is amazing to see, and it has improved my emotional health. Here is why I think animals offer us emotional support.

Read full story
3 comments

"Opinion" Giving advice to new moms

I was speaking to a woman yesterday whose son and daughter-in-law are having their first baby. She told me her daughter-in-law thought birth and taking care of a baby was going to be easy and although she wanted to help her with some advice, she wasn’t sure how to offer it and how much to give. I told her that I decided not to provide any advice to my daughter unless she had asked me for it. I thought that was a great plan, but she told me later that she wished I had told her more. So how much advice should you give a new mom? Here are what my daughter Jess and I came up with for the essential advice to give any new mom.

Read full story
5 comments

A boy and his dog

When our dog Bandit first came to us, I noticed on his paperwork that he was born a week before my grandson. I was so glad that Bandit and Parker would grow up together. I think every child needs a dog in his life to explore, go on adventures, play with, and at the end of a long day, curl up to rest together.

Read full story

"Opinion" The importance of showing up

Have you ever asked friends to get together and a large group of people said they would be there, but then at least a few backed out and did not come? How did that make you feel? It’s easy to say you felt as if the guest didn’t want to spend time with you, or he had found something better to do. It doesn’t feel good when someone you care about doesn’t show up.

Read full story

"Opinion" The health benefits of forgiveness

When someone betrays, hurts, manipulates, or in any other way maligns us, forgiveness can be hard. We may need to consider though that carrying around all the negative feelings might affect us worse than the person who hurt us.

Read full story
12 comments
Atlanta, GA

A unique dance studio for couples

Do you need to learn some dance steps for a wedding? Are you looking for a fun form of exercise? Do you want to meet new people and become part of a positive community? Have you always wished you could be a dancer? Danse l’Amour, at 800 Miami Circle N.E. in Atlanta can help you with all those desires. It doesn’t matter what your age is, what your size is, or what your fitness level is. Danse L’Amour’s instructors can design choreography that fits your needs and personality.

Read full story
2 comments

"Opinion" Lessons exercise can teach you

I learn life lessons all the time through exercise. I see inspiration, courage, fear, and everything else that has to deal with the human condition. Many people use exercise as a weapon to prove they are strong enough, some use it as a therapy to deal with emotional pain, some want to push to be stronger, and some see it as a healthy social event. Either way, exercise can teach us life lessons.

Read full story
2 comments

The road less taken

Robert Frost is one of my favorite poets and I love his poem, The road not taken. He comes to two divergent paths in the woods, and he has to decide which path to take, just as we have to make decisions about which path in life to take. What if we had chosen a different path in life? Would the outcome be different, and what decisions would have been responsible for those changes? I’ll tell you a few decisions that would have changed my life, and I hope they help you to reflect on some of the things that have influenced your life.

Read full story

"Opinion" Traits I admire

I was interviewing a local business owner and I was impressed by what a great listener she was. She was completely focused on our conversation without checking her phone, her e-mail, or looking around at what others were doing. I knew she heard me completely. Can you say that about most of the conversations you have during the day? We are so distracted by the many facets of our life that many times we don’t really hear what someone is saying to us. Good communication can solve problems, and poor communication can cause them. I am going to try harder to be a better listener.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Be an overcomer

Overcomers are faced with huge obstacles, but instead of letting the obstacles crush them, overcomers bust through them and come out stronger, all the while inspiring us. We don’t always have the power to control what happens to us, or what challenges rise up in our paths, but we do usually have a choice about how to react to the situation. Overcomers respond with grace and strength. They see complaining as a waste of time in a search for a solution. They will state the facts, but it is merely to describe the situation.

Read full story
2 comments

"Opinion" A love for running ultras

I have been running for forty years, and I coached cross-country for many years. Running has always been a passion and I have run many different types of races, but nothing prepared me for the ultra-marathon. An ultra is a race that is longer than 26.2. This race causes both mental and physical feelings that were unexpected, but that also made the ultra my favorite distance to run.

Read full story

Injury prevention for runners

I am an avid runner who has run almost every kind of race including sixteen ultras. I also coached cross-country running for many years, so I have learned many ways to avoid injuries.

Read full story

"Opinion" A strange dream

I had the strangest dream last night. I met a woman who had been in a coma since 1971. She was asking me what had changed since that time. I know I dreamed this because my husband and I were talking about the crazy things happening in the world. It’s easy to shake your head and say what is going on? Has everyone lost their mind? The fact is though, we have had controversy and a lot of crazy in every decade. So, here are the questions I remember her asking in the dream and my answers to them.

Read full story

"Opinion" Prayer is powerful

Prayer is powerful hope. Prayer offers calm where there may be chaos. I respect anyone’s decision not to believe in this power, but I have seen it work too many times in my life not to believe it. Let me tell you a few stories about prayer in my experience.

Read full story
24 comments

"Opinion" Believe you can

Many of us suffer from insecurities, and we would rather avoid trying something new and failing at it than being stagnant with what is comfortable. We cannot grow until we step out of our comfort zone, but often that first step is terrifying. If we believe we can do it, that first step is a little easier and as we start to see success and the possibilities, the sky is the limit. I have a sign on my desk that says that something is only impossible until you do it. Here are a few things that will help you believe that you can do those things that seem out of reach.

Read full story

"Opinion" Lightening your burden

Are you carrying some heavy burdens? Do you wish you could lighten your load a little? We all have burdens of some kind, though we may carry them in different ways. The way we react to our challenges in life will determine whether we continue to struggle or whether we live life to the fullest.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy