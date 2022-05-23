"Opinion" Can running be fun?

So often, I hear people talking about running as if it is a dreaded task to accomplish a temporary goal. I hear comments like, “I need to do this to lose weight.” Or “I’m training for a half.” Or “I hate to run, but I know it is good for me.” None of those comments tell me the person is running for fun, or that he will do it consistently. I think running can be fun if you adopt the right mindset. Here is how I have fun when I run.

Find a running route that will be enjoyable.

I run in my neighborhood because I don’t completely trust the drivers on the main road when I have a tiny space to run and running close to home means I have a bathroom close by as well as food and water whenever I need them. My neighborhood runs are fun too because we have several children who come out on the porch and yell, “Hey Miss Jen!” I also stop for a minute and talk to neighbors who are out. The neighborhood runs become a chance for social interaction.

Do some races for fun

Go to a race just to run it for fun and meet new people. Don’t worry about how fast you are, or what place you come in. enjoy talking with those running with you, and take in the scenery rolling by.

Run with a friend

Any excuse to be with someone you like is a good one. When you have someone to talk to, the miles fly by.

Have a relaxed mindset

Go out for a run with the goal that you will accomplish whatever your body will let you do today. Don’t put any pressure on yourself to achieve, enjoy the activity.