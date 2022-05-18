"Opinion" The importance of showing up

Jennifer Bonn

Have you ever asked friends to get together and a large group of people said they would be there, but then at least a few backed out and did not come? How did that make you feel? It’s easy to say you felt as if the guest didn’t want to spend time with you, or he had found something better to do. It doesn’t feel good when someone you care about doesn’t show up.

I remember when I played sports in school. If my parents showed up to watch my game, I played twice as hard. I didn’t even mind the time my mom tried to have me taken out of the lacrosse game (she had never seen lacrosse before) because she didn’t want to see me hurt. My coach responded, “Look at her! She’s having the time of her life.”

Why should it matter if someone shows up for us or not? Woody Allen said, "Showing up is a sign of caring. It’s so easy to back out of an activity, but someone wanted you to be there, and the fact you took the time to show up shows you care. Showing up is the first step toward doing something new. That first step is often the hardest, but you can make such a difference by showing up. It can take courage to step out of your comfort zone and do something that makes you uncomfortable or time-consuming, but the rewards are usually worth it.

Start showing up for the people in your life to support them, and do it for yourself to reap the many possibilities waiting for you.

