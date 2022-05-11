"Opinion" Be an overcomer

Overcomers are faced with huge obstacles, but instead of letting the obstacles crush them, overcomers bust through them and come out stronger, all the while inspiring us.

We don’t always have the power to control what happens to us, or what challenges rise up in our paths, but we do usually have a choice about how to react to the situation. Overcomers respond with grace and strength. They see complaining as a waste of time in a search for a solution. They will state the facts, but it is merely to describe the situation.

Overcomers see hope when we think a situation might be hopeless. They do not see giving up as an option. Their questions are about doing better and moving forward instead of asking why they are dealing with a challenge.

Overcomers teach us about strength and resilience. They show us that there are things worth fighting for, and we should not settle for less than a joy-filled life.

Here are a few examples of overcomers I know.

Our neighbor’s granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after she was born. Cystic fibrosis is a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. Mucus becomes thicker and stickier than it’s supposed to be and blocks passageways that carry air into and out of the lungs. The abnormal mucus can plug channels that carry enzymes produced by the pancreas to the small intestine. Without these digestive enzymes, the intestine cannot absorb the necessary nutrients from food. I watched this young lady grow up and lead a life like any other young girl except that she had to go into the hospital frequently to receive antibiotics, breathing treatments, and vitamins. She missed school frequently, but always maintained good grades. She sees her disease as something she needs to manage while playing paintball, white water rafting, and horseback riding. It might slow her down sometimes, but she refuses to let it steal her joy.

I know a woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. She has four children and one of them has special needs. She never complained and was very open about her struggles. She was focused on what she needed to do to move forward and heal. The last I heard; her treatment has been successful.

I have known too many people who have had cancer. All of them dealt with it with courage and strength. I’m not sure I would be as much of an inspiration if I was diagnosed with it. I would probably be blubbering in the corner.

Overcomers are fearless. They are the young entrepreneurs who follow their dreams, the athletes who keep pushing, those who don’t accept the negative, and the ones who overcome the odds.

What challenges have you overcome? Do you know any overcomers? Let their inspiration help you to overcome your challenges.