"Opinion" The power of food

Jen Bonn

Anyone who knows me will tell you that my love language is food. If you are struggling, I am going to bring you your favorite food because food can lift our spirits as well as nourishing us. It’s a way to express love with a simple gift that can help the body and soul.

I taught high school for forty years, and I spent a small fortune feeding my students because teenagers are always hungry, and it’s hard to focus on learning when you are hungry. I also enjoyed giving them snacks because many had run out of the house without breakfast because they had tried to sleep as late as possible, or they skipped lunch to study for a test. The gift of food can help someone manage a hectic schedule.

Think about the last time you had friends over for a meal. Where did the guests congregate? My guess is everyone was in the kitchen because good food is always anticipated, and it can bring people together.

Food is our basic need and our fuel. Giving extra that we have to those who need it is a gesture we should all be willing to make.

Cooking is a calming activity, and it is even more fun when it is done with friends. Eating your creation with loved ones while you talk, and laugh is priceless.

Food creates memories. If you ask my oldest what she likes about her trips to France, (I’m a French teacher), she won’t say Notre Dame or The Eiffel Tower. She will say baguette sandwiches, French onion soup, and Crêpes, and she will say it with a dreamy look in her eyes.

Unfortunately, all good things can have a dark side too. Many eat food in excess to deal with their struggles. It is a form of comfort when life seems out of control, but it can make things worse by hurting your health. Those struggling with eating disorders refuse to eat because it is the only thing they feel they can control. If you have an unhealthy issue with food, I hope you will reach out for help.

So, what will you do with your food power? Are you going to your favorite restaurant, cooking for friends, or gifting someone with food? No matter what you do with food, it will be powerful.