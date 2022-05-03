The beauty of imperfection

Judy Garland said, “ Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.”

Our society values youth, beauty, and wealth which causes many people to spend time and money trying to attain a certain level of perfection. It has to be exhausting to work that hard for something so difficult to achieve, and there is so much beauty in imperfection. Let me give you a few examples.

Flaws make you more relatable and approachable. When someone is open about imperfections, others are more comfortable interacting with him.

Being able to admit you cannot do it all makes you more authentic and believable.

If you are o.k. to be the best version of yourself instead of reaching for perfection, you receive a certain level of freedom.

Imperfection motivates you to do better.

It’s fun to laugh at imperfections.

Perfection is limiting.

Imperfections are more interesting and give you more to talk about.

In the article, Imperfection is beautiful, in The Economic Times, Sumit Paul says, “Perfection is a human concept, the limit of a limited mind. There’s never a fixed concept of perfection. It keeps changing. When there’re inherent perfections in us, how can anything made by us be perfect? American humorist Mark Twain said that the very notion of perfection is continuously getting perfected all the time, so much so that it needs an element of imperfection as a catalyst to grow further! In fact, anything or any person with a slight error or imperfection is more admired by people because we all can relate to the imperfections more easily than an imaginary idea of perfection.”

Imperfection is beautiful because the flaws show we are human, it frees us from the stress of trying to be something we are not.