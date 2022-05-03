"Opinion"Make your exercise routine

The way we feel affects everything we do. If we are in good health, we usually feel better, and taking care of our diet and fitness is crucial to our good health. Many people have trouble sticking with a fitness regimen even though it should be a priority in our daily lives.

I have the secret for making your exercise regimen a success. You have to do it consistently and it has to be part of your daily routine like getting dressed and eating. A neighbor told me yesterday she was amazed at how faithful I am about running. She said, “If I don’t see you out here running, I think there is something wrong.” I told her I work my running into my morning routine because if I didn’t, I would find a million reasons not to do it. If you make it a normal part of the day, it seems easier to do it.

Kristy Lee Wilson, a Sharecare fitness expert shares the following. “For exercise to become a daily activity you need to make it a number one priority, like eating breakfast or taking a shower every day. If you often find yourself using the excuse of not having enough time to exercise, then schedule exercise as an appointment in your day. Set aside a time each day that you will devote to your health and fitness. We all have 1440 minutes in our day. Set aside 30-60 of those minutes for exercise. Whether it be walking your dog, going to the gym to lift weights, playing with your children, or taking a dance lesson. Choose activities that you really enjoy. If we enjoy things, we are more likely to continue doing them. Being physically active on a regular basis provides the body with so many benefits both physically and psychologically. Your body is an amazing machine and was designed to move. You will be doing yourself a huge favor by setting aside time each day to be active. You only get one body, so treat it well.”

I also think you need to be consistent with your routine. I have friends who train a few weeks for a race, and once they finish the race, they stop training. Each time you step away from a sport and then come back, there is going to be some training time spent in the pain cave as your body adapts to your routine. With consistent exercise, you can maintain your fitness level.

The Life Energy Foundation says this about the importance of consistency, “The second rule is something called the 80/20 Rule. There are several different versions of the 80/20 Rule, but the one that we want to focus on states that what you do 80% of the time is what you will get results on. This all goes back to that important little word we stressed earlier: consistency. If you can manage to do something 80% of the time, you will start to see results.

For example, for your movement and exercise, it is much more important if you routinely walk 80% of the time compared to if you did something else like jogging only 20% of the time. Think about it in terms of a week: if you walk for 30 minutes 7 days a week, you are doing a low-intensity activity but for a fairly long time. This saves your joints, stokes up the metabolic rate, and lubes up your connective tissue. Conversely, if you jog for 6 minutes a day, you are getting the intensity of boosting up the metabolic rate, but that short burst does nothing for loosening up your tissue or the stress it puts on the joints. At the end of the month, 30 minutes a day will have a greater impact on your total health. By choosing the more sustainable, long-term option you get the benefit of months and months of helpful activity vs. the risk of possible injury from high-intensity activities and the bouts of inactivity that come while rehabbing. The important thing is to pick something you can achieve and want (okay or at least tolerate) to add to your healthcare routine for the rest of your life.”


Here are a few ideas to help you make your exercise routine and consistent.

See excuses for the deterrent to success that they are. I have heard people say they are too tired to exercise, but exercise usually gives you more energy. I have also heard someone say that he does not have time to exercise, but anyone can make time for something that will improve their health.

Pick an exercise you enjoy. If you pick something, you enjoy you are more likely to stick with it.

Find a friend to exercise with.

Track your progress.

Be kind to yourself if you miss some workouts. Start back up as soon as you can.

Don’t compare yourself to others. Do what works for you.

Have fun!

