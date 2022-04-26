Do you believe in love at first sight? What can cause an immediate attraction to someone? Sharon Gilchrest O’Neill, a licensed marriage and family therapist says, “For others who have felt it—and hoped it would last forever—they’ve described it as “an immediate sense of a person” even if you only see them from across the room at a party or get introduced when a new person joins the company you work for, or a friend brings someone new along for an evening out. “It is an immediate reaction, usually first about the way a person looks, how they are dressed, their physical motions, their voice, and how they look at you,” adds O'Neill. “There is a feeling in one's gut that there is something special about this person that you are instantly attracted to, and you sense quickly that they feel the same way.”

O’Neil feels that love, at first sight, is more about a physical attraction. Love comes when you get to know each other and find out about interests and beliefs. She also says,” It’s important to remember that love is just one of the many components of a lasting marriage. So is healthy communication, intimacy, honesty, trust, and respecting your partner and his or her goals, dreams, and desires in life,” she adds. “That cannot be sustained by an intense spark—those take time, commitment, and work.”

Psychology Today says, “In sum, science favors the romantics. Love, at first sight, is experienced by people, but it's not so much "love" or "passion," Instead, it's a strong pull or attraction that makes someone particularly open to the possibilities of a relationship (Zsoks et al., 2017). Love, at first sight, can happen multiple times, and maybe the instances where it fizzles or simply never translates into a relationship are forgotten. But when love, at first sight, does launch a sustained relationship, the story is a great one.”

Jen Bonn

Studies show that people can feel a strong chemical attraction and a feeling of instant connection, but most people agree that love must be something more that will take time to develop. What do you think? Has anyone taken your breath away the first time you met that person? Did the relationship last?