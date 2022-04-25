When running runs your life

You started out running to lose a few pounds, lower your cholesterol, or reduce your stress. You did it occasionally when you had some extra time, but then little by little it gained more importance in your life and became a part of your daily routine until now you need it as much as you need your morning coffee. Here are some hints to let you know when running has become a passion rather than a hobby.

1. You haven’t run in two days, and you are becoming very irritable. Small children and animals scatter from your path.

2. Shopping has become about the latest running shoe or a new chafing gel.

3. You arrange your daily schedule around your run.

4. You have an entire drawer filled with just race t-shirts.

5. You have become like the pony express neither wind, nor snow, nor hail will keep you from your run.

6. Your reading selections now center around training and nutrition.

7. You spend time in your car checking mileage for running routes.

8. Your neighbors start questioning your sanity because you are out in sub-normal temperatures doing an activity that they cannot imagine being fun.

9. You have become very creative with oatmeal and pasta.

10. Friends mention that they waved or honked at you while you were running, but you never acknowledged them, and you continued with a glazed, determined look.

If you recognize these symptoms, you have succumbed to the drug of running. There is no cure except to give in to the passion and reap its many benefits.