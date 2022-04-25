Being strong mentally can have a huge impact on all aspects of your life, so how do you strengthen your mental muscle? The people around us can have a variety of effects on us mentally, but we can choose how we react to them and come out mentally stronger. Our environment and lifestyle can also affect our mental strength, but we can also choose how to react.

Amy Morin is a psychotherapist who says in her article, 5 factors that may make some people mentally stronger than others, “But it's not really the experiences themselves that determine the size of your mental muscles. It's your response to those experiences that matters. Mentally strong people learn lessons that help them grow stronger and become better. They work on gaining new perspectives, expanding their mindsets, and shifting their outlook when necessary. Your environment is a major factor in your mental strength. If you're surrounded by toxic people, unhealthy temptations, and complete chaos, you'll waste a lot of brainpower throughout the day.

That's why mentally strong people create healthy environments for themselves. Rather than waste willpower and mental real estate on fighting constant temptations, they preserve their energy for the most important tasks. They set themselves up for success so they can feel and do their best all the time. Mentally strong people perform specific exercises (like gratitude or facing a fear) that help them grow stronger and become better. And they know that no matter how strong they are, there's always room for improvement.”

I’m going to discuss how people can affect us, and how we can come out stronger, and then I will give you a list of other techniques to use to flex your mental muscle.

The people around us all can make us stronger, and they can do it in different ways. They can strengthen us through their support or their lack of it, they can motivate us in many ways, and they can teach us by guiding us or causing some suffering. We can become stronger through someone who inspires us, or by watching those who struggle. Here are some examples of how others can make us stronger.

Those who give support

We all need our communities whether it is family, friends, or colleagues. They are the people who pick us back up on those bad days and make us feel like we are special. It helps to have at least one person who is your voice of reason when you let your emotions boil over. This person can help you see the truth in the situation.

When we are not supported

Sometimes even family will not support a passion or dream. A mentally strong person will carry on despite the lack of interest from loved ones about that dream or passion. Eventually, they will probably realize how important it is to you.

Motivators

These are the people who push you to be better. It could be the friend who competes with you daily to see who has the most steps on the fitness tracker or someone who encourages you to step out of your comfort zone to try something new.

Those who caused us pain

I always say the best form of revenge is to be the better person. Don’t sink to the level of the person who hurt you. Be more professional, more mature, and just generally more. Bad relationships help us to appreciate the good ones even more.

The ones who inspire us

I see people who refuse to give in to the challenges they have been given. Instead of listening to what they cannot do, they find a way to do what they can.

Although our mental strength can be influenced by those around us, what can we do to strengthen our mental muscles?

Here are a few more things that will help you become stronger mentally.

· Keep challenging yourself to do new things and learn new things.

· Step out of your comfort zone and do something that you are afraid of doing.

· Push through failure and try again.

· Set goals.

· Practice gratitude

· Practice self-care because your mind will be stronger when it is recharged.

· Find time to be alone and restore your calm.

· Have your own definition of success instead of following someone else’s.

Go ahead and get started flexing your mental muscles!