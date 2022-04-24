The cozy parts of a house

Yesterday, I saw an ad for a show about a couple who were building an enormous estate called Versailles. I couldn’t help but wonder why you would want a home that massive. Every house needs a few things or spaces that make your house special to you and the size doesn’t really matter.

What are the favorite parts of your house? Do you love to be in the kitchen because that is where families and friends gather to share food? Is it a front porch where you can watch the neighborhood or read a good book? Is it your bedroom where you can escape a long day under the covers, or do you have a creative space that is specific to you?

In my house, I have several favorite spots. In the sunroom, we have a couch that is so comfy and roomy. When you lie on it, you sink into the cushions, and there are several blankets on top for cooler days. It is under the skylights, so when it rains, the sound lulls you to sleep. The room where I write has everything that makes me calm and happy. There are pictures of family, words of inspiration, and kind notes. There is another smaller sofa in there that the cats and dog sleep on to keep me company. The room has many floor to ceiling windows, so it is full of light and I can look out into our backyard and the garden,

Jen Bonn

I have a small green space, and I enjoy watching the plants grow and I love nurturing them.

Jen Bonn

I love food so the kitchen will always be one of my favorite spots. I have always thought that offering food is a way to show love and make someone happy. Everyone always hangs in the kitchen while we eat and talk.

Having a fireplace has always been a must for me. On cold or rainy days, it is comforting to have a warm blaze crackling in the fireplace.

My porch is one of my favorite places to be. In the morning, I take my coffee out there and walk around it taking in the beauty around me. We have a hammock, a wood swing, and a chair swing, so I have options for swinging on a beautiful afternoon. I have fallen asleep a few times out there too.

Jen Bonn

I hope you have spots in your house where you enjoy being, and that makes you want to hurry back home.