The cozy parts of a house

Jennifer Bonn

Yesterday, I saw an ad for a show about a couple who were building an enormous estate called Versailles. I couldn’t help but wonder why you would want a home that massive. Every house needs a few things or spaces that make your house special to you and the size doesn’t really matter.

What are the favorite parts of your house? Do you love to be in the kitchen because that is where families and friends gather to share food? Is it a front porch where you can watch the neighborhood or read a good book? Is it your bedroom where you can escape a long day under the covers, or do you have a creative space that is specific to you?

In my house, I have several favorite spots. In the sunroom, we have a couch that is so comfy and roomy. When you lie on it, you sink into the cushions, and there are several blankets on top for cooler days. It is under the skylights, so when it rains, the sound lulls you to sleep. The room where I write has everything that makes me calm and happy. There are pictures of family, words of inspiration, and kind notes. There is another smaller sofa in there that the cats and dog sleep on to keep me company. The room has many floor to ceiling windows, so it is full of light and I can look out into our backyard and the garden,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlIzk_0fINHp8D00
Jen Bonn

I have a small green space, and I enjoy watching the plants grow and I love nurturing them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7sZZ_0fINHp8D00
Jen Bonn

I love food so the kitchen will always be one of my favorite spots. I have always thought that offering food is a way to show love and make someone happy. Everyone always hangs in the kitchen while we eat and talk.

Having a fireplace has always been a must for me. On cold or rainy days, it is comforting to have a warm blaze crackling in the fireplace.

My porch is one of my favorite places to be. In the morning, I take my coffee out there and walk around it taking in the beauty around me. We have a hammock, a wood swing, and a chair swing, so I have options for swinging on a beautiful afternoon. I have fallen asleep a few times out there too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qx1o2_0fINHp8D00
Jen Bonn

I hope you have spots in your house where you enjoy being, and that makes you want to hurry back home.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# favorite spots# loving your home# creating spaces

Comments / 0

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
1252 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

Asking for help

Is it easy or difficult for you to ask for help? It is interesting to see the different perspectives of people when it comes to asking for help. Some see it as a sign of weakness, a failure to achieve, showing inexperience, or a lack of knowledge. What if it is a sign of strength, a way of using your resources to learn, or saving valuable time?

Read full story

Love at first sight

Do you believe in love at first sight? What can cause an immediate attraction to someone? Sharon Gilchrest O’Neill, a licensed marriage and family therapist says, “For others who have felt it—and hoped it would last forever—they’ve described it as “an immediate sense of a person” even if you only see them from across the room at a party or get introduced when a new person joins the company you work for, or a friend brings someone new along for an evening out. “It is an immediate reaction, usually first about the way a person looks, how they are dressed, their physical motions, their voice, and how they look at you,” adds O'Neill. “There is a feeling in one's gut that there is something special about this person that you are instantly attracted to, and you sense quickly that they feel the same way.”

Read full story
2 comments

When running runs your life

You started out running to lose a few pounds, lower your cholesterol, or reduce your stress. You did it occasionally when you had some extra time, but then little by little it gained more importance in your life and became a part of your daily routine until now you need it as much as you need your morning coffee. Here are some hints to let you know when running has become a passion rather than a hobby.

Read full story
1 comments

Flex your mental muscle

Being strong mentally can have a huge impact on all aspects of your life, so how do you strengthen your mental muscle? The people around us can have a variety of effects on us mentally, but we can choose how we react to them and come out mentally stronger. Our environment and lifestyle can also affect our mental strength, but we can also choose how to react.

Read full story

A fitness reset

Do you ever realize the way you have been doing something isn’t working anymore, and you need to rethink your approach? I had that realization about both the way I eat and how I exercise. I have been doing the same thing without seeing the results I want, but luckily two things happened that are helping me reset both my diet and my exercise routine.

Read full story

Your mental sweet spot

As a society, we spend so much time worrying about our physical health, but if our mental health isn’t balanced, it can affect everything in our lives. We need to find some techniques to ease our minds, reduce our stress, and recharge. One of the ways to do this is to have some moments when we can focus on activities we enjoy and find contentment with a mental sweet spot.

Read full story

Is your dog crazy like mine?

If you have read any of my articles about my dog you know I think he is a huge blessing, but he also keeps me on my toes. The truth is he is slightly nuts. We crate him at night because if we didn’t, he would continue to bring us the tennis ball to throw until at least four in the morning. After we let him out, we take him outside to start chasing sticks, squirrels, and birds. Three seconds after we bring him inside, we hear the tennis ball drop. Now, you might say, “Put the tennis ball away if it bothers you.” I wish it was that easy. If we ignore the tennis ball, he brings out all his other toys one by one. I know it sounds like we are annoyed by the constant need for attention, and sometimes we are, but we spend a lot of time laughing about his antics.

Read full story
3 comments

What is manifesting?

Manifesting is the practice of thinking aspirational thoughts with the purpose of making them real. Manifesting is a collaboration between you and the universe where the energy from the thoughts you send out, will come back to you. Positive thoughts will bring positive energy and negative energy will bring negative energy.

Read full story

The power of your morning routine

The way you start your morning can shift your mood, and that mood could influence your attitude for the rest of the day. Let me give you two examples of two different starts in the morning. On weekdays, my husband goes to the gym and then brings me home a coffee that I take out to the garden and backyard as I ease into the morning. When I can start a day like that I feel calm and ready to be productive. On Saturday, we go to the gym together. Last Saturday, when I came downstairs, my daughter called me and started to express her anger at several of her work situations. The emotions she was expressing were overwhelming me because I wasn’t completely awake, and well, I hadn’t had coffee yet. I was grumpy for half of the day before I could turn my mood around.

Read full story

“Opinion “ What we can learn from a dog

Have you ever watched your pet and thought he knew how to live life better than most people? That’s what I think when I watch my dog Bandit. Here are a few life lessons I think we could learn from him.

Read full story
10 comments

"Opinion" Do something epic

If you wanted to do something epic and there wasn’t anything to limit you, what would you do? If you could answer that quickly, what is holding you back? I think the answer to that question is probably money or fear or both. I don’t want to come to an age where I think back and say, “I wish I had the courage to do that.” Here is a basic plan to achieve your epicness.

Read full story
3 comments

"Opinion" When you don't need to prove you are right

Several days ago, I had gum surgery and was told I could not run for several days, so I was at the gym walking on a treadmill next to a young man who was making it obvious he was not enjoying his workout. He kept lifting the towel he had draped over the monitor and then sighing. The next time he lifted the towel I said, “No peeking.” He started telling me how much he hated cardio, that he used to run, but he didn’t want to ruin his knees. He continued to tell me why he wanted to avoid cardio, especially running, so finally I told him I was a runner and I loved it. I knew if I told him my knees were doing great at sixty-four and running isn’t the knee wrecker that it has the reputation of being, he wouldn’t hear me. I answered his questions about my running, listened to more of his stories, and then headed home. There are times when you are wasting your time trying to change someone’s opinion when they are so sure that they are correct. Ask yourself if your opinion would have helped the situation in some way. In my case, the man wanted to tell me his story. He wasn’t interested in me convincing him to give running another try.

Read full story
4 comments

Are we like our parents?

In the article, How Do Family Relationships Influence Us, author Catherine Jones says, “Many studies have proven that family relationships greatly impact people throughout their life, especially the relationships formed during early childhood. Family relationships can greatly affect children and shape who they become as adults.”

Read full story
7 comments

What simple gestures can do

I love seeing a simple gesture that has a profound impact. It shows me that making a difference is often so easy. The reason those gestures can have such a big impact is because we all struggle at some point, and small acts of kindness are needed and appreciated. One of the thoughts that I believe strongly in is, that you have no idea what the person next to you is struggling with, so be kind always.

Read full story
1 comments

First Impressions

Do you trust your first impression of people? I think I am a good judge of character, and my first impression is usually close to reality, but once I was very wrong. When I was teaching French, a student walked into my classroom on the first day of school. It would be better to say he strutted into the room. My first impression of him was that teaching him might be a struggle because I would have to find a way to get along with his ego. I could not have been more wrong. This student had been placed in a boy’s group home because he was in a family of thirteen children, and his parents could not adequately care for him. He was sent to our school because someone saw the amazing potential he had. I soon saw that potential, and over the years that I taught him French, he was always there to help out with the French activities. He went on after college to start a graphic design business using the French name, I gave him for class. He became a part of my family. Twenty years later, we keep in close contact, and he calls me mom.

Read full story

Tired of being tired

Do you wake up in the morning and feel like you want to sleep for at least three more hours? Do you rely on caffeine to make it through the day, and never feel rested? If you answered yes, you are not alone. Medical News Today says that “Tired all the time.” Is a common complaint. There are many different reasons for fatigue, but Medical News Today says that it is often something that can be solved with some lifestyle changes.

Read full story
4 comments

Do you sleep well?

How much or how little you sleep can affect everything else you do. It can affect your mood, your productivity, and your overall health. Some form of sleep issue affects about 70 million people, according to the CDC. They go on to say, “Lack of sleep is associated with injuries, chronic diseases, mental illnesses, poor quality of life and well-being, increased health care costs, and lost work productivity. Sleep problems are major contributors to some chronic conditions, including obesity and depression but are rarely addressed.”

Read full story
2 comments

I'm sorry

Elton John has a song called, Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word. I’m sorry are simple words that are sometimes difficult to say when you are asking for forgiveness because it often means you must admit you were wrong.

Read full story
1 comments

Martial Arts Wisdom

I trained in martial arts for eight years until I could no longer put in the necessary time commitment. I learned so much during those eight years. I learned how hard I could push my body, I learned more about relationships, and I learned valuable things about protecting myself. Karate taught me as much about how to improve my character as it taught me to improve my techniques. Let me tell you some of the wisdom I learned.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy