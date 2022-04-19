The power of your morning routine

The way you start your morning can shift your mood, and that mood could influence your attitude for the rest of the day. Let me give you two examples of two different starts in the morning. On weekdays, my husband goes to the gym and then brings me home a coffee that I take out to the garden and backyard as I ease into the morning. When I can start a day like that I feel calm and ready to be productive. On Saturday, we go to the gym together. Last Saturday, when I came downstairs, my daughter called me and started to express her anger at several of her work situations. The emotions she was expressing were overwhelming me because I wasn’t completely awake, and well, I hadn’t had coffee yet. I was grumpy for half of the day before I could turn my mood around.

Jodi Clarke writes for Very Well mind, “Creating a morning routine is not focused on who can accomplish the most or check off more boxes than everyone else. Instead, it is about allowing yourself to begin your day with confidence, peace, and a positive attitude.

Starting the day this way can allow us to effectively complete tasks and to handle things that come our way without constantly feeling stressed or overwhelmed.”

Here are a few ideas to help you start the morning off the right way.

Prepare what you need for the day the night before. Pick out the clothes to be worn, meals and snacks, and any materials that need to leave the house. Put anything that needs to leave with you near the front door. Have a key hanger near the door too and get in the habit of always putting them there.

Instead of pressing snooze, get up and use the extra time to move at a more relaxed pace.

Exercising in the morning is good because you will get it done early, and it will perk you up.

Practice being quiet for a few minutes in the morning. You could pray, search for inspirational quotes you could share with others, meditate, or take some time to reflect.

Eat something healthy for breakfast. Food is fuel, and in the morning, you are breaking your fast.

Find the routine that works for you that will put you in a frame of mind to have a great attitude, be more productive, and be less stressed.