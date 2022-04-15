Jen Bonn

Do you trust your first impression of people? I think I am a good judge of character, and my first impression is usually close to reality, but once I was very wrong.

When I was teaching French, a student walked into my classroom on the first day of school. It would be better to say he strutted into the room. My first impression of him was that teaching him might be a struggle because I would have to find a way to get along with his ego. I could not have been more wrong. This student had been placed in a boy’s group home because he was in a family of thirteen children, and his parents could not adequately care for him. He was sent to our school because someone saw the amazing potential he had. I soon saw that potential, and over the years that I taught him French, he was always there to help out with the French activities. He went on after college to start a graphic design business using the French name, I gave him for class. He became a part of my family. Twenty years later, we keep in close contact, and he calls me mom.

Have you ever been wrong about your first impression of someone? How do we form those impressions? Psychology Today says, “It takes a mere seven seconds to make a first impression. People thin-slice others based on how a person looks and sounds, more so than their explicit verbal statements. Often, someone's first impression is influenced by implicit attitudes of which they are unaware, which explains impulsive actions like giving special preference to those with physical beauty or more easily trusting a person who has a babyface. The observational powers (biases) of the observer are just as important as the qualities projected by the target, or person being judged, making these judgments a constant dance between objective information and selective signal-reading.”

There are certain factors that people use to make first impressions that are out of our control. Pre-conceived notions, reactions to certain facial features, and voices can all determine the first impression. We can make those first impressions because of stereotypes too. On one of my school trips to France, I stayed with one of the French teachers. When you meet a friend in France, you give them a kiss on both cheeks. Because the teacher I was staying with was a friend of my friend Laurent, I knew she would be my friend as well, so I gave her the cheek kisses (la bise). Claude told me later I had surprised her because she thought Americans were cold and distant and would never do la bise. With that simple gesture, I changed her impression of me and her stereotype of Americans.

Have you ever asked someone about his first impression of you? What impact did that impression make? As a new teacher mentor, I asked one of the new teachers at the end of the year what her first impression had been about the school. She told me that when I hugged her the first time we met, she instantly knew everything would be o.k. because she received a warm welcome.

How can we make a good first impression? Here are a few ideas from Healthline.

Turn towards the person you are speaking with.

Make some eye contact.

Dress well.

Don’t express strong or judgmental opinions the first time you meet someone.

Psychology today adds the following.

Show a genuine interest in what the person is saying.

Don’t dominate the conversation.

Don’t reveal too much too soon.

Good luck making great first impressions!