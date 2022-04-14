Do you sleep well?

How much or how little you sleep can affect everything else you do. It can affect your mood, your productivity, and your overall health. Some form of sleep issue affects about 70 million people, according to the CDC. They go on to say, “Lack of sleep is associated with injuries, chronic diseases, mental illnesses, poor quality of life and well-being, increased health care costs, and lost work productivity. Sleep problems are major contributors to some chronic conditions, including obesity and depression but are rarely addressed.”

In the article, The State of Sleep health in America, on the website, sleephealth.org, the author states, “At least 25 million Americans (1 in 5 adults) suffer from sleep apnea, a serious sleep, and breathing condition linked to hypertension, cognitive impairment, heart disease, and stroke. Chronic insomnia affects at least 10 percent of Americans. Sleep disorders affect members of every race, socioeconomic class, and age group. Despite the high prevalence of sleep disorders, the overwhelming majority of sufferers remain undiagnosed and untreated, creating unnecessary public health and safety problems, as well as increased health care expenses. National surveys show that more than 60 percent of adults have never been asked about the quality of their sleep by a physician, and fewer than 20 percent – have ever initiated such a discussion.”

There is a television ad that has been airing recently with individuals struggling to use the breathing machines used for sleep apnea. The man is snoring loudly with the machine in different positions, while his wife is wide awake, staring at him. Her expressions make us laugh because most of us can all relate to the person snoring and robbing us of sleep, but that lack of sleep is no laughing matter, so what can we do?

Let’s look at some of the causes of sleep deprivation and then see how we can solve them. Michael J. Breus Ph.D. is an author on WebMD. He says that the following can influence our sleep.

An interruption to our routine

Exercise too close to bedtime

Alcohol or drugs

Psychological stressors like conflict, exams, projects, anything that leaves your brain on overdrive.

Caffeine

Aging is also a factor in our sleep patterns.

Dr. Breus suggests a pre-sleep routine where you give your mind some time to wind down. He suggests reading something light or taking a hot bath.

Here are a few ideas to help with sleep.

Keep the bedroom a comfortable bedroom

Consider not having the animals sleep with you.

Use white noise to control other noises that might wake you. A fan works and YouTube has a large choice.

If you share a bed with someone, talk to them if they do things that wake you up. When my husband turns over, he bounces, and I take air.

Don’t drink fluids too close to bedtime, so you can eliminate the need to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

A heavy meal too close to bed may cause problems.

Don’t exercise too close to bedtime.

Jen Bonn

I hope you find some relief if you suffer from insomnia, and I hope your doctor can help.