funny dog moments

When our border collie Bandit first joined our family, I wasn’t sure he was a good fit for our family. I had recently retired and was looking forward to some quiet time to write, read, and take some naps, and suddenly, here was this beautiful, crazy, loving, Tasmanian devil of boundless energy. It has not always been easy, but I know what a blessing he is and one of the best gifts he has given us is laughter. Here are a few of the moments that have made us laugh.

Jen Bonn

When it rains, I leave a towel near the door to wipe off Bandit because we live in Georgia, the home of red clay. Rain, red clay, and the dog are not a pretty combination. Later that morning, I stepped out of the shower and started to dry off with a towel that was on the floor. I looked at the towel and realized that it was covered with dried red clay. Somehow the dog towel had made its way upstairs. I think the look on my face must have been comical because my daughter could not stop laughing as she said, “So, I guess you are going to take another shower?”

Bandit loves to play with the neighborhood dogs. He was coming out to play with Floyd, the dog of our neighbors, Vanessa, and Greg. Bandit came running full speed at Vanessa to greet her. I turned to her and said, “He’s not going to stop.” Bless his heart, he hit her so hard, that it knocked her out of her clogs. She was fine but turned to me and said, “Oh, my God, he knocked me out of my shoes!”

I was worried he would not get along with the cats, but I had no idea how well they would do together. They like to lie on top of his toys to see his reaction, but he lies down in front of one cat so the cat can lick his head.

He loves to play with sticks, and he will bring them to you so you can play tug of war with him. My husband was by the side of the pool cleaning it when Bandit came running full speed with a huge branch. John looked up, through the scrubber, and into the pool he went.

We laugh at the way he sleeps on his back with his tongue hanging out, and the way he chases his tail when no one wants to play with him. I know he will make me smile several times every day and I am very grateful for that.