"Opinion" Words that heal

Words are powerful. They can comfort, motivate, uplift, and heal. What you say to someone today might stay with that person for the rest of his life. It is often something simple that you said without thinking that your words carried weight. I once wrote in a student’s journal that I saw how hard she always worked, and I appreciated her work ethic. After the graduation ceremony that year, she came to find me and told me how much she appreciated my words.

Giving someone words that matter makes you feel better too. Anytime someone has told me that my words were appreciated, It lifted my spirits too. It’s always nice to feel like you helped in some way.

Your words might save someone. My sister had gone through a nasty divorce and had just been diagnosed with breast cancer. She told me she felt overwhelmed and depressed, and she wasn’t sure how she would continue. My words to her were not profound, I only spoke to her about how she had always been my example of strength, and I didn’t know anyone tougher. She told me later that those words had turned her attitude around.

What are the words that have made a difference to you that you remember when you need some comfort? I have several that I use to heal my spirit when I’m being tough on myself. I had a high school English teacher who was the most intelligent man I have ever known. I was in awe of him. One day, he handed me back one of my compositions and said quietly, “You are a good writer.” I’m sure he had no idea I would think of those words during the many times I wonder if my writing is good enough, or if it is only something I love to do. Another example is something my friend Kim said once when I received a rejection from a publisher, and she could see it had devastated me. She said, “Jen, that is one voice commenting on your writing. Don’t listen to just one voice.” That motivated me to keep going, and those words have helped me in many situations. If someone criticizes you, remember that it doesn’t have to be the truth. There have been many other kind words that I am very grateful to have received.

Have you wielded your words to make a difference? You could do that by complimenting someone for quality or ability you admire. You can tell someone how he has helped you or inspired you. With the right choice of words, you might say something at the perfect time to help someone when he needs it the most. With that much power, keep your words kind and uplifting.