The importance of moments

Jennifer Bonn

Most of us have such busy lives that we become caught up in the chaos of completing all our obligations and activities. It is easy to lose track of those things that matter like savoring the special moments in our lives. This opinion is stated in the book, The Power of Moments. “As you think about creating special moments, don't lose the gift of being present for these moments. Too many of us have become consumed by our phones and have lost our mindfulness. Lots of us are capturing moments to share with others (it's Instagrammable!) rather than being present in the moment.” We are often too distracted to soak up the moments. The special moments translate to good memories that we need to replay on the tough days or to lift our spirits with our memories.

The moments could be very simple things like savoring a good meal, laughter with friends, special talks, cuddling with a baby, playing with a pet, a restorative nap, a soothing bath, curling up with a great book, a kindness given, and anything else that leaves you with a good feeling.

The book, The Power of Moments, describes key elements of creating moments.

ELEVATION: They rise above the everyday experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8TWq_0ewiomS500
Jen Bonn


INSIGHT: They may shift your point of view of yourself or the world.

PRIDE: They capture moments of accomplishment or courage.

CONNECTION: They are often social events that strengthen the bonds we share with others.

Cell phones can document our moments, but they can keep us from experiencing them too. How often do you see a family out to dinner while everyone is on their phones? Do you ever find yourself distracted with e-mail when your children are craving your time? Be careful because those moments are fleeting.

Consider opening yourself up to more to creating special moments, and then being present to enjoy them. It will make you happier at the time, and again when you replay the moment in your mind.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# being present# creating moments# creating memories

Comments / 1

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
1073 followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Diffuse the drama

It is difficult to avoid drama entirely in our lives, but there are ways we can control it. Do you have someone in your life who likes to stir the drama pot, spreading gossip and playing people against each other? Do you have colleagues or family members who like to elicit a reaction from you, and try to push your buttons? Do you know a master manipulator who sees people as pawns on the gameboard of his self-gain? All these situations can cause drama and stress in our lives, but there are positive ways to react to the negative to diffuse these issues. Let me give you some suggestions that I have learned through personal experience.

Read full story

"Opinion" Do you see blessings or burdens?

Most of us know people who could fall into both categories. Some people can see something positive in the darkest situation and they see blessings even in their burdens. Others see the blessings as burdens. What causes the difference in our level of gratitude?

Read full story
1 comments

The power of your attitude

In Nedra Mcdaniel’s article, It’s All About Perspective, she says, “I need to remember to ask myself, “Did you have a bad day or allow a bad moment to turn into a bad day?” We have the power to turn our day around with our attitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Your dog's relationship with the neighbors

I love our border collie puppy Bandit, but he is a whirling dervish. He doesn’t do anything calmly or slowly. He tears out the door, super excited about playing and meeting new people. He is gentle and loving and would not willingly hurt a soul, but his behavior can be annoying and scary if you don’t know him which means that we have had to worry about his behavior with our neighbors.

Read full story
2 comments

Digging deeper into someone's story

People are fascinating and they all have their unique stories to tell. Most people want to tell you all about themselves, but what if you need to know more about someone whether it is during a job interview, your daughter’s fiancée, or someone you can help if you have more information? How do you help someone tell a story and open up?

Read full story
2 comments

A Doctor's Words

I would not attempt to offer advice on treatment for Covid, but I would like to share some words from a doctor I had called to talk to about the long-term fatigue I was trying to overcome. I think it helps to hear about other people who are also struggling with long-term symptoms, and what the doctor said to me was unexpected and has inspired me since our phone call.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing to be an empty nester

I love having my three children and three grandchildren in my house. The truth is I have always loved a little chaos and a house filled with laughter, talking, and someone asking me to do something for them. My youngest is in her junior year of college and in a serious relationship with a boy who wants to live in Greenland. (Please tell me you all just said, “What?!” because I had the same reaction.) I recently asked her if she was thinking of moving out, and she said she would be with us until the end of college and probably another year after that. Now, although I was hoping she would stay until she was at least forty, (just kidding), I am not ready for all my children to be out of the house yet, but I know I must start preparing so I am not an emotional wreck. Anna Hoffman, PhD., a licensed psychologist at Thrive psychology in California says, “ Many caregivers will experience a sense of loss, loneliness, worry, and sadness when adult children leave the home.” She also goes on to say that parents can look at it as an opportunity to start a new chapter and experience new things. Here are some ideas I found to prepare for this in case you find yourself in the same situation.

Read full story
1 comments

Recharge your mind

Even professional athletes who put a massive amount of time into training know the importance of a recovery day. When the body has been working hard, it needs a chance to repair and rebuild. I think our mental health needs the same thing. We need to let our minds rest and restore.

Read full story
1 comments

A dog to the rescue

It has been proven that dogs are good for our physical and mental health, but I had no idea what a positive impact our puppy would have on our family. I remember when my friend Lynn, who is a dog trainer stopped me while I was running in the neighborhood to tell me she was going to rescue a dog. I asked her to tell me about it because our dog Lilly had died several months before and I missed having a dog. Before I knew it, my husband and I were walking a four-month-old border collie back to our house, and the rescue dog began to rescue us.

Read full story
6 comments

What is your ear-q?

How good of a listener are you? Do you focus on the person who is speaking to you or do you multitask while speaking, trying to carry on a conversation while still getting other things done? Do you sometimes turn off and tune out when a family member is talking to you about something that isn’t really interesting to you?

Read full story

Healthy goals

Staying healthy takes work, but it affects everything in our life. In the article, 10 Reasons It’s So Important to Be Healthy, Global Health and Pharmacy magazine lists the following reasons to stay healthy.

Read full story

Time well spent

Time and how we spend it has a powerful effect on our lives. On the Positive Psychology website, this quote resonated with me. “It appears that the problem in relation to time crunch lies not in the amount of time available, not in having to manage it successfully in order to squeeze out an hour a day, but in learning how to balance time in such a way that it contributes to our well-being.” The issue is not how much time we have or how many things we need to do in a day, it’s how we choose to balance time and what we do. We often feel powerless before time and it feels as if there is never enough of it to accomplish everything we want to do, but we have choices every day about how we balance our time.

Read full story
1 comments

Creative space

I think most people are creatives in some way. Everyone creates something whether it is writing, music, cooking, crafting, art, or other creative ventures. Creating in whatever form is a way to improve our mental health and to express ourselves. Creators need creative space to do their work, and each person might need something slightly different in the space. Answer the following questions to help you design your spot.

Read full story

Animals and your health

Animals can be our companions and considered part of our family, but they can also be major contributors to our good health. The article, 5 Ways Pets Help You Cope When You Have Cancer by the Tutu Project says, “Studies have shown that animal-assisted therapy can decrease anxiety and pain, lower blood pressure, and help alleviate depression while offering welcome companionship and a positive distraction from treatment and worries.”

Read full story
1 comments

The power of kindness

In his article, The Urgent Need for Acts of Loving Kindness, Rich Harwood says, “We are failing to see and hear one another. We have forgotten the intrinsic value of one another. Human dignity becomes victim. Today we urgently need more individual acts of loving-kindness.”

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Giving grace

Giving grace to me being understanding when someone falls short of expectations, being kind, and being patient. I have said often during the last few years that this is a time when we need to give grace as often as we can.

Read full story

What can your smile do?

Travel writer Clemens Sehi says, “When traveling, there is one thing that one realizes quite fast: a smile can change everything. It can open doors and the hearts of other people whose culture you do not even know. A smile is the most international language that everyone knows.

Read full story
1 comments

Life with a border collie

I was lucky to have an amazing dog from the time I was born to when I was thirteen. She was a collie named Queenie and she was smart, affectionate, and my best friend. If you made her over excited, she would run circles around the house, and she was fast. It was as if the excitement was too much, and she needed to run it out. She also had a very funny reaction if someone passed gas. She would have a horrible expression and then she would sprint away. I have always wanted another collie, but it wasn’t until recently that I received that wish.

Read full story
8 comments

Staying authentic

Have you ever tried to be something you are not because you think people won’t like the real you? Are you afraid someone might find out that your family has some crazy in it? Do you compare yourself to others and try to mold yourself to fit that vision?

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy