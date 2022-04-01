The importance of moments

Most of us have such busy lives that we become caught up in the chaos of completing all our obligations and activities. It is easy to lose track of those things that matter like savoring the special moments in our lives. This opinion is stated in the book, The Power of Moments. “As you think about creating special moments, don't lose the gift of being present for these moments. Too many of us have become consumed by our phones and have lost our mindfulness. Lots of us are capturing moments to share with others (it's Instagrammable!) rather than being present in the moment.” We are often too distracted to soak up the moments. The special moments translate to good memories that we need to replay on the tough days or to lift our spirits with our memories.

The moments could be very simple things like savoring a good meal, laughter with friends, special talks, cuddling with a baby, playing with a pet, a restorative nap, a soothing bath, curling up with a great book, a kindness given, and anything else that leaves you with a good feeling.

The book, The Power of Moments, describes key elements of creating moments.

ELEVATION: They rise above the everyday experience.

INSIGHT: They may shift your point of view of yourself or the world.

PRIDE: They capture moments of accomplishment or courage.

CONNECTION: They are often social events that strengthen the bonds we share with others.

Cell phones can document our moments, but they can keep us from experiencing them too. How often do you see a family out to dinner while everyone is on their phones? Do you ever find yourself distracted with e-mail when your children are craving your time? Be careful because those moments are fleeting.

Consider opening yourself up to more to creating special moments, and then being present to enjoy them. It will make you happier at the time, and again when you replay the moment in your mind.