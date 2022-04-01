"Opinion" Do you see blessings or burdens?

Most of us know people who could fall into both categories. Some people can see something positive in the darkest situation and they see blessings even in their burdens. Others see the blessings as burdens. What causes the difference in our level of gratitude?

In an article from Mind and Body, Why is Gratitude So Hard for People, author Summer Allen says, “Research suggests that these differences may be rooted in our brains, genes, and even our personalities.” “Another gene that appears to influence gratitude is a gene called “COMT,” which is involved in the recycling of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain. A recent study by Jinting Liu and colleagues found that people with one version of this gene reported experiencing more gratitude, while people with another version reported feeling less grateful. This result was consistent with the results of an earlier study that found that the brains of people with the “less grateful” version of the gene showed a greater “negativity bias”—they responded more to fearful faces as compared to neutral faces, and less to happy faces.”

Why does it matter if we count our blessings or not? It turns out that our attitude of gratitude can influence our health and relationships. Here are several benefits of counting your blessings.

It makes us happier

It reduces stress

It helps us sleep

It makes us more optimistic

It gives us more energy

It improves relationships

Although we may be predisposed to being grateful or not, there are some ways to become more grateful.

Practicing gratitude and keeping a gratitude journal where we write down our blessings and daily events we are thankful for can help us change our perspective.

Have a gratitude jar where you write your blessings on a piece of paper and put it in the jar. Pull them out when you are having a bad day to remember what you are grateful for.

Express your gratitude to others.

Say thank you as often as possible.

Do acts of kindness.

Compliment others.

Reflect on your burdens. Are they blessings in disguise? Will they make you stronger?

The person who can see the blessings in life has a more positive attitude. That attitude can lead to a happier perspective with less stress. The person who only sees burdens is going to feel weighed down by life.