Life with a border collie

Jen Bonn

I was lucky to have an amazing dog from the time I was born to when I was thirteen. She was a collie named Queenie and she was smart, affectionate, and my best friend. If you made her over excited, she would run circles around the house, and she was fast. It was as if the excitement was too much, and she needed to run it out. She also had a very funny reaction if someone passed gas. She would have a horrible expression and then she would sprint away. I have always wanted another collie, but it wasn’t until recently that I received that wish.

My neighbor Lynn is a dog trainer and she stopped me in the neighborhood one day and said she was going to pick up a dog. She said it was a border collie and a couple had purchased it for emotional support, but the dog was too active for them. I asked her to send me the photo of the dog and I would ask my husband if we could have him.

Much to my surprise, my husband agreed to meet him. When Lynn brought him home, he started jumping and licking and running in circles and I thought he was the most beautiful dog I had ever seen. Somehow, I managed to unsee the crazy energy.

High energy is the first thing you can expect from a border collie. They have energy for days, and it rarely abates. Our dog bandit wanted to play, run, and do tricks from the time he woke up until he went to sleep. I have never used a crate with a dog before, but it helped to put him in it from time to time for a moment of quiet. We make it a game to see how much we can get him to run to tire him out.

They are super intelligent and need to be mentally stimulated. They love doing tricks, puzzles, and playing with interactive toys.

They need a routine, and they want to know what is expected of them. One of the best pieces of advice from our dog trainer was to talk to him. He can learn words and commands, and many times will know what you are saying from those words.

He wants to please you. Yelling at a border collie is not a good idea, it’s almost like hitting him. Redirect him and calmly let him know what you expect.

Train him for safety. Our trainer told us to train him not to come out of the crate until we give the command. You can do this by opening the crate door slightly then closing and opening it until he stops coming out. Then open it and give your command of choice. This way, when we take him to the park, he doesn’t jump out of the car until we tell him.

If you have a good space for a dog to run and you have lots of time to spend with him, a border collie can be an amazing pet. I have been amazed by his intelligence, his Frisbee catching skills, his gentleness, and that he is best friends with our cats. (he was introduced to them as a puppy)