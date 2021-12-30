What will the new year bring?

The Minds Journal

The last few years have been full of changes and uncertainty. We are seeing our job market change as more people want to work remotely or were forced to change jobs because of the shutdown. Many became creative and started new careers while others are struggling to get by. We have dealt with the fear of the pandemic as our health care system is strained with the weight of patients and the death toll. There has been frustration with conflicting information and families have mourned the loss of loved ones. What do you think the new year will bring? Will we irradicate the virus? Will we solve the problem of the worker shortage? Will we adapt to all the new changes? Here are a few thoughts I would like to share about the possibilities in the new year.

We can’t always control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. No matter what 2022 brings us, we can choose to grow from it or complain about it. Whether we see blessings or burdens depends on our attitude. Vern Mclellan says, “What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”

How resilient you are will be a major factor in 2022. You can choose to let the negatives from the last few years hold you back, or you can regroup, become stronger, and reinvent yourself to be an even better version of yourself. So are you going to complain about your life or kick the excuses to the curb and make 2022 the best year yet?

Sometimes the tough times make us tougher. Be thankful for any lessons the last few years have taught you. I became closer with several family members when we went into lockdown and I have a better understanding of their perspectives on important topics. There are always blessings hidden in the thorns. You only have to open yourself up to see them.

The pandemic has convinced many that it is time to take care of our health. With the help of your doctor and possibly a trainer, design a health regimen that will work for you and that you will do consistently. The key really is to do whatever you choose consistently. Make 2022 the year you are in your best shape yet.

We have seen many examples of giving and kindness at a time when it was so needed. Make a commitment to do random acts of kindness as often as possible. I warn you that they are addictive. Once you do one you will want to do more. Thank the people who helped you this year.

There are so many possibilities for 2022. What memories would you like to make? Take the first step, leave fear behind, and have an amazing 2022.