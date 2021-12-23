Jen Bonn

The Money Jar

When my children were little we started putting spare change in a mason jar that we called the money jar. I wanted to teach my children that small amounts of money would add up to big savings if they continually put money aside. Even as adults now, they love to go put the coins in the coin sorter at the grocery store and guess how much is in the money jar.

The money jar has paid for some extras for vacation, it has helped with an extra bill, and it has been given as birthday or Christmas money from time to time. We have always used the money for our needs until my cousin told me about the author, Jason F. Wright and his book, The Christmas Jar.

Mr. Wright takes a jar like ours, fills it with spare money throughout the year and on Christmas he gives it to a family who could use some extra money. I think this is an amazing idea, and I am going to start our own Christmas jar, but what if you took it a step further and donated money from the jar several times a year. On birthdays, you could ask for donations for the jar instead of presents, if you do any fundraisers for your church you could have the jar out for donations.

Christmas is a time when we tend to notice need more, and people are more willing to open their hearts and their wallets, but what if we can find more ways like the money jar to help people all throughout the year?