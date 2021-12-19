Local authors

Communities often come together to help support local businesses, and writers are local businesses, so I wanted to let you know about some of the many writers in the Cobb County area.

Children’s books.

Kathleen Rouse lives in Marietta and is the author of Cam and The Big Mean Duck.

Angela Muse lives in Acworth and has written The Bee Bully.

Jim Rhoden lives in Marietta and has written The Mystery of The Lost Map.

Sawyer Warren is also from Marietta and has written Piggy Is Sad.

Young adult novels.

James Dashner from Austell has written The Maze Runner.

C.S. Johnson from Acworth has written the Starlight Chronicles.

Adult Reads

Brad Hulsey is from Powder Springs and has written 60 Cents: Secrets and Tales in a Small Town.

Amber Brock is from Smyrna and is the author of A Fine Imitation.

Kris Allis is from Powder Springs and has written A Moving Screen.

Linda Joyce from Kennesaw has written Bayou Born.

Colleen Oakley from Smyrna has written Before I Go.

Nina Norstrom from Austell has written Not a Blueprint.

Descriptions of all the books listed above can be found on this website.

https://travelcobb.org/sweet-reads-from-cobb-county-authors/

Don Buchanon is another Cobb County author who recently released his book, Counting Souls. Counting Souls is a historical novel set in the mountains of western North Carolina in 1830. Isaiah is an enslaved person torn from his family on Monticello after Thomas Jefferson's death. Jim Locust is a Cherokee Indian caught in the clash of cultures. Tom Love is a troubled farmer on the North Carolina frontier in charge of the 1830 Macon County federal census. Together, these men face life and death in the beauty of the Smoky Mountains and grapple with the true meaning of freedom.

Explore the works by these local authors and look for more in your local bookstores and libraries.

