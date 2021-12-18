Ways to avoid post holiday blues

The holidays are a time full of excitement, activities, food, gifts, and anticipation. It is a chaotic and hopefully joyful time when we often expend large amounts of energy, planning, and money. When the holidays are over we can feel sad for many reasons including the following.

A much anticipated time of year has passed.

It’s a while until the next holiday.

All those amazing holiday treats are gone.

The family has gone back home.

You spent too much money.

You overindulged.

You are missing the excitement that surrounds the holidays.

Everything is back to the old routine.

You didn’t receive the gift you wanted.

First, know you are not alone when you feel sad after the holidays, but there are ways to ease that sadness or eliminate it. Here are a few ideas.

January is the beginning of a new year and it can be a time of renewal. Make a plan for how you will make the coming year the best year yet. What do you want to improve in your life and how will you do it? What do you want to keep the same? Make a list of goals you want to accomplish this year, and write them down somewhere when you do. Making goals motivates us to do new things. Each goal you accomplish will make you feel as if you are making progress. Although the family may have gone back home, we are so connected with technology that you can visit them through facetime, zoom, or many other chat platforms. If you overspent this holiday, there are simple ways to earn some back. If you have clothes you don’t need, you can send the clothes to Thredup for cash or store credit. They will send you a postage-paid bag to put your clothes in. Other stores will offer you cash for your clothes. If you overindulged, a new year is a great time to start an exercise routine. Check with your doctor to make sure you can safely exercise and then decide what you would enjoy doing. You are capable of generating excitement and anticipation. Plan a fun experience and invite friends and family to join. If you did not receive a gift you were hoping for, can you save and buy it yourself? If not, be very clear for your birthday or next year what present would make you happy. Realize that the magic and kindness we see during the holiday should continue throughout the year. Be the catalyst in your friend and family group to make sure that happens. If you are bored with your everyday routine, maybe it’s time to shake it up a bit. What changes can you make in your daily schedule that would make your day more fun? Start something new. Have you always wanted to play the guitar? What’s holding you back? Step out of your comfort zone and explore new adventures.

Travel to the place you have always wanted to visit. Travel teaches us so many things and opens us up to meeting new people.

I hope these ideas help you move beyond the post-holiday blues and help you coast into a time of renewal and adventure.