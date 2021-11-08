Holiday Activities in Cobb

Jen Bonn

Holiday Activities

The holidays are a time when we enjoy doing activities as a family even more than usual. We are lucky that there are so many holiday activities in our area. Here are a few.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting and Santa on the square at 4 on December 2 there will be performances by local schools and church choirs. Santa will help the Mayor light the tree. There will be a Santa letter writing station between 4-6.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting in Kennesaw on December 4th at 6 p.m.

The Festival of Trees will begin on December 2 in Glover Park. The trees will be decorated by local schools and organizations.

There is a military toy drive sponsored by The Think Melissa Team. They are collecting toys and gift cards to support local military families. Deliver unwrapped donations to the School Box in Kennesaw or contact Melissa@ThinkMelissa.com.

You can participate in Deck the Halls at Depot Park by decorating a holiday tree to display in the park. The application and information are at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/holidayextravaganza.

Kennesaw Parks and Recreation is hosting a wreath-making on November 20 from 11-12:30 in the Banquet Hall of the community center. You can register at https://secure.rec1.com/ga/kennesaw-ga/catalog/index and click on special events.

The Kennesaw Holiday Market will be held Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M

You can have breakfast with Santa on December 4 from 7:30-10:00 A.M. at the Cowan Historic Mill, 4271 Southside Drive, Acworth.

You can carol by candlelight at the First Baptist Church of Marietta on December 5th at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 6th at 7 p.m.