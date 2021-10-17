The Food Truck Frenzy

Jen Bonn

Have you noticed food trucks popping up all over? It seems to be the new food fad and this food lover approves!

The food trucks became popular around 2008 when the economy was struggling and people were looking for a more economical way to eat out. Food trucks offer inexpensive food that can be prepared quickly and eaten as a family outdoors. The trucks do not have the overhead that a restaurant would have so they can offer quality food less expensively.

There is a huge variety of cuisines so it is a wonderful way to try something new that you might not have tried in a restaurant. They are wonderful ways to cater parties, and people are using them to cater weddings.

The food trucks can connect to the community through social media platforms, and most grow a loyal following. It also gives people a chance to interact with each other. When everyone is standing around waiting for food, they are more likely to engage in conversation than if they were in a restaurant, and everyone likes to talk about food.

Food trucks are accessible. They can pull into a school parking lot or park outside a business to offer the workers some lunch. At my school, we were treated to a food truck with tacos, and another with barbecue. Many businesses have their own food trucks. Waffle House and The Varsity are good examples of this.

Kennesaw used to have a variety of food trucks for Dinner at the Depot, but construction has halted that for this year. Some food trucks may be found on Wednesday nights at the Kennesaw Farmers Market at The Kennesaw First Baptist Church.

Here is a list of popular food trucks in the area.

https://www.yelp.com/search?cflt=foodtrucks&find_loc=kennesaw%2C+ga