Activities around Acworth

Acworth tourism

Acworth is a hidden gem of a city that many pass through on their way to highway 92, but if you don’t stop to explore, you will miss out on many of the things it has to offer. Here are a few samples of what Acworth has to offer.

Start to plan by going to the Acworth tourism site. https://acworthtourism.org/things-to-do/

You can start your day by strolling down the main street and visiting the many stores which have antiques, books, jewelry, gifts, art, flowers, and food. Go into the coffee shop/bookstore on the main street for a treat. http://acworthbookstore.net/

Travel down the road to The Serendipity House where you will find an eclectic mix of gifts and food and you will be treated like family. The store is housed in a beautiful Victorian house and even claims to have two ghosts. http://www.serendipityhouseacworth.com/

Acworth is a great place to go if you are hungry. It has a wide variety of styles and something for every palate. Here are a few of the offerings.

The 1885 grill features Southern cuisine. https://1885grill.com/welcome-acworth

Fish Thyme is a fine dining experience. http://fishthymerestaurant.com/

Bar-B-Cutie is a family-friendly barbecue restaurant. http://www.bar-b-cutie.com/

Broken Anchor Winery https://www.brokenanchorwine.com/

Center Street Tavern is a bar and grill. https://centerstreettavern.com/

Henry’s Louisiana Grill has been featured on the food network. You may want to make reservations because this restaurant is very popular for obvious reasons! https://www.chefhenrys.com/

If you want to spend the day on the water, you can head out to Acworth Lake.

http://www.acworth.org/departments/parks_recreation_and_community_resource_department/acworth_parks.php

Here are a few upcoming events.

October 22 Acworth Farmers Market

October 30 Acworth Fall Classic Car Cruise