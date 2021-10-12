Kennesaw, GA

A boss babe with a babe

Jennifer Bonn

Jessica Patten and her son Parker

Jessica Patten is proof that a woman can have both a family and be an entrepreneur and do an amazing job with both. Jessica is a senior director for Pure Romance, a company that strives to empower women both by teaching consultants and customers about sexual health and well-being. It provides a chance for consultants to build a business while also supporting other women.

Jessica graduated from Kennesaw State with a Biology degree and began a job testing drug efficacy in a lab. She discovered quickly that a typical 9-5 job was not going to make her happy, in fact, she had to take anxiety medication. She finally decided she needed to make a switch, and after attending a Pure Romance party, she decided to become a consultant.

She took advantage of all the training that was offered and she loved the feeling of support from the company and other women. After several years with the company, she is responsible for 130 consultants. Jessica says she is doing her dream job because she feels she is helping women. She commented that women don’t usually feel comfortable talking about sex, but many are dealing with sexual dysfunction and she can educate them.

If it wasn’t enough to be a boss babe, Jessica had her first baby three months ago. She barely missed a beat as she juggled feedings, managing her own sales, and hosting team meetings to help her consultants feel supported. Jessica discovered another facet of sexual health as she entered the world of new mothers. She was transparent on social media with her struggles and she discovered it started a much-needed dialogue among new mothers who were trying to figure out how to be the best mom they could be and recuperate from giving birth.

We need more people like Jessica who aren’t afraid to talk about the tough subjects and who can show us how to handle a busy life with grace.

