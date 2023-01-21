What Is the Difference Between Physical Dependence and Addiction

Difference Between Physical Dependence and Addiction Photo by Adobe Stock

Is a substance use disorder (SUD) considered a physical dependency or an addiction? Actually, the answer is a SUD could be either or both. The terms, “dependence” and “addiction” are often used interchangeably, mostly because people simply aren’t aware of the differences between the two words. So, let’s see if we can clear up some of the confusion.

What is Substance Use Disorder?

A SUD refers to the problematic consumption of a psychoactive substance. Examples of these substances include alcohol, marijuana, nicotine, opioids, depressants, stimulants, and hallucinogens. A SUD forms when the individual continues to consume the substance over an extended period of time.

The DSM-5 has a list of criteria to help health providers diagnose SUD. These include:

Using the substance in larger amounts or for longer than intended

Wanting to cut down or stop using but not succeeding

Much time is spent obtaining, using, and recovering from the substance

Being unable to manage commitments or fulfill obligations due to substance use

Continuing to consume the substance, even when it causes problems in relationships, work, or family life

Giving up important activities because of substance use

Continuing substance use, even when physical or psychological problems may be made worse

Increasing tolerance leads to higher consumption

Cravings

Withdrawal symptoms

The criteria stage SUD into three levels of severity: Fewer than 2 symptoms present, no SUD; 2-3 symptoms is a mild SUD; 4-5 symptoms is a moderate SUD; and six or more symptoms is considered a severe SUD.

SUD is a general term that covers a range of severity, including substance use, physical dependence, and addiction.

What is Physical Dependence?

Physical dependence, also called chemical dependence, occurs with the chronic use of drugs, such as the long-term use of an opioid for pain management. Physically dependence develops when the brain and the central nervous system make adaptations in response to the consistent presence of the substance. Over time, this causes increased tolerance to the effects of the substance. Higher tolerance prompts the individual to ask their doctor to increase the dosage so they are able to experience the earlier effects.

Over time, the body and brain become reliant on the substance, no matter if it is a prescribed medication or the chronic use of alcohol or recreational drugs. The first sign that someone has become physically dependent on a substance is the emergence of unpleasant withdrawal symptoms when the substance wears off. From that point on, taking the drug is the only way to avoid the discomfort of withdrawals.

What is Addiction?

Addiction is the most serious form of SUD. Addiction is both a behavioral disorder and a brain disease. When someone develops an addiction, they experience a loss of control over the compulsive behaviors that result. They are unable to quit the substance on their own. In essence, the neurobiological effects caused by the substance hijack the brain’s reward system, capturing them in the cycle of addiction.

As a result of the effect on the brain’s reward system, when the substance is ingested, it causes increased production of the brain chemical dopamine. Dopamine causes the individual to experience a pleasurable, euphoric effect, which is registered in the reward center of the brain, where it is then reinforced. This leads to cravings, substance-seeking behaviors, and then repeated, compulsive use of the substance.

This loss of control is the core difference between addiction and dependence. Regardless of the negative consequences that touch every aspect of the individual’s life, someone addicted to a substance continues to consume the substance anyway. This helps explain the relapsing nature of substance addiction as well.

Is it Possible for Both Dependence and Addiction to be Present?

It remains a mystery why some people who are physically dependent on a substance will go on to develop an addiction, while others will not. An individual who is dependent on a substance is unlikely to experience the loss of control, intense cravings, or compulsive substance use that an addicted individual may exhibit. However, over time physical dependence may eventually turn into an addiction, which is often the case with alcohol use disorder.

What Are Treatment Options for Substance Use Disorder?

Someone that struggles with either physical dependence or addiction has a SUD. The level of care required to break free from the SUD is determined by:

Whether they have a physical dependence or addiction

Whether there is a co-occurring mental health disorder

The severity of the physical dependence or addiction

Professional treatment for individuals with a SUD is available in two primary options – outpatient or inpatient treatment programs:

Outpatient treatment. Outpatient treatment is a good option for individuals with a mild to moderate SUD, either dependence or addiction. Outpatient treatment is offered in three levels of intensity, basic outpatient therapy, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. The individual continues to reside at home during the treatment period, which offers the flexibility to continue working or caring for a family.

Inpatient treatment. Inpatient, or residential, treatment programs are the best option for individuals struggling with a moderate to severe addiction. These programs are highly structured and provide 24/7 support and monitoring. The inpatient programs are more intensive than outpatient programs, so individuals can be fully immersed daily in a slate of therapeutic activities that help them change the compulsive behaviors acquired in addiction.

Treatment for Dependence and/or Addiction

Treatment for substance dependence and/or addiction relies on a variety of therapies and experiential activities that provide recovery tools to help sustain sobriety long-term. These include psychotherapy, group therapy, family therapy, classes, 12-step integration, holistic activities, and fitness. Whether it is dependence or addiction, or both, substance use disorder is highly treatable, so do not hesitate to seek the treatment you need and deserve.

About Elevate Wellness Center