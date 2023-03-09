Opinion: An Article About Some of the Damages of Stress

Ai Photo by Jennifer Agerton

I remember the day someone told me that stress can kill you. She was a difficult employer so I found it ironic for her to speak on stress. She named off a laundry list of ways people die from stress that included heart attack, aneurysm, stroke, suicide, and overdoses . I in no way wanted to hear anything about stress because I knew it was true. Also, I was in the trenches of a stressful situation that I couldn't escape. I remember thinking to myself about how was I going to stop myself from dying. Good news! I made it though that tough time and many more since then. That is not to say that my mental, physiological, physical health were unscathed by all the traumas and stress. Truthfully, there are some damages that can never be reversed. It took me some years to understand the worst damages that I had caused. Moreover, that the worst damage that years of uncontrollable stress had had on my body was mostly mental and internal. I will save the fine details of damages that incorrectly handled stress reeks on other loved ones for another article.

There is definitely a link between experience with high stress in repetition and worsening of my immune system. I know from discussions with others that chronic sicknesses such as autoimmune deficiencies proved to worsen on and in my body in times of high stress. My small patches of psoriasis

become inflamed and my arthritic pain worsens too just to name a few. Stress also causes my gut to go haywire with bloating, pains, gases, and constipation. Then there's my mental health. My mind becomes a battlefield of over analyzing. I take albeit petty comments from a person and let it take hold rent free in my mind. I also ignore or find fault in others. Lastly, my eating habits take a turn for the worse with sugar binges and overdoing caffeine intake. Perhaps, the worst thing about stress and mental health for me is focusing too much on the could be negative and missing out on the truly positive.

All in all, I have realized that I cannot control all stress, but I can control how I react to it. Sometimes I can't give the healthiest reaction. Most often, I don't react at al just absorb and soldier forward. This go to coping mechanism has been a face saver for most situations. However, holding emotions has

a wearing effect on my body, and causes me to dissociate. When handled incorrectly, I die a thousand little deaths from stress. First example is my social life because I pull away from interacting. Next, become less present in my everyday life due to my disassociation. Also, I become more embarrassed

of my skin because stress makes my psoriasis become inflamed. Therefore, now more than ever, I realize the need for me to face and remove myself from heavily stressful situations whenever possible. I also am becoming aware of how my personal boundaries are a helpful reactions within themselves. Who knows what I may die from, but as for today forward my focus is on joy and peace and lessening the mess that feeds my stress.