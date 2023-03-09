Opinion: An Article About Some of the Damages of Stress

Jennifer Agerton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oD85C_0l69YkDP00
AiPhoto byJennifer Agerton

I remember the day someone told me that stress can kill you. She was a difficult employer so I found it ironic for her to speak on stress. She named off a laundry list of ways people die from stress that included heart attack, aneurysm, stroke, suicide, and overdoses . I in no way wanted to hear anything about stress because I knew it was true. Also, I was in the trenches of a stressful situation that I couldn't escape. I remember thinking to myself about how was I going to stop myself from dying. Good news! I made it though that tough time and many more since then. That is not to say that my mental, physiological, physical health were unscathed by all the traumas and stress. Truthfully, there are some damages that can never be reversed. It took me some years to understand the worst damages that I had caused. Moreover, that the worst damage that years of uncontrollable stress had had on my body was mostly mental and internal. I will save the fine details of damages that incorrectly handled stress reeks on other loved ones for another article.
There is definitely a link between experience with high stress in repetition and worsening of my immune system. I know from discussions with others that chronic sicknesses such as autoimmune deficiencies proved to worsen on and in my body in times of high stress. My small patches of psoriasis
become inflamed and my arthritic pain worsens too just to name a few. Stress also causes my gut to go haywire with bloating, pains, gases, and constipation. Then there's my mental health. My mind becomes a battlefield of over analyzing. I take albeit petty comments from a person and let it take hold rent free in my mind. I also ignore or find fault in others. Lastly, my eating habits take a turn for the worse with sugar binges and overdoing caffeine intake. Perhaps, the worst thing about stress and mental health for me is focusing too much on the could be negative and missing out on the truly positive.

All in all, I have realized that I cannot control all stress, but I can control how I react to it. Sometimes I can't give the healthiest reaction. Most often, I don't react at al just absorb and soldier forward. This go to coping mechanism has been a face saver for most situations. However, holding emotions has
a wearing effect on my body, and causes me to dissociate. When handled incorrectly, I die a thousand little deaths from stress. First example is my social life because I pull away from interacting. Next, become less present in my everyday life due to my disassociation. Also, I become more embarrassed
of my skin because stress makes my psoriasis become inflamed. Therefore, now more than ever, I realize the need for me to face and remove myself from heavily stressful situations whenever possible. I also am becoming aware of how my personal boundaries are a helpful reactions within themselves. Who knows what I may die from, but as for today forward my focus is on joy and peace and lessening the mess that feeds my stress.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stress Dissociation Life Perso

Comments / 9

Published by

I am grateful and excited to be here! My education includes a college degree in psychology and a partial masters degree in special education. I am a decade into my recovery. A single parent who loves empowering others. I love learning about mental wellness, homeopathic, and ayurvedic health. My pieces focused in self help and personal life experiences.

Milledgeville, GA
107 followers

More from Jennifer Agerton

A Personal Recount: When I Let Schedules Mean Less

I remember vividly the day I make the conscious decision to change my parenting style. I haven't been long into my new way yet ( three months ish) and so far I'm loving it. It has been the type of change that has made me wish that I did it way sooner. There are three main things that I changed.

Read full story

Opinion: Enriching Experiences Of Talking to My Mother About Her Life

In this article I am going to talk about my experience of collecting memories from loved ones. It all started one day when I happened on a cool scrapbook made for collecting family stories at a thrift store. Thankfully for me I started on the book while both of my parents still had adequate memory. First, I began with the memory book like it was a task that I had to finish. As I made a habit of asking a certain amount of questions per evening visits with my parents; I wanted so badly to fill up all the lines. After some months of hit and miss with the book there came my dad's descent into dementia: I forgot about the book completely. Life took back over as it does and lots of changes were made for my parents care.

Read full story
2 comments

I Found Little Requests Go a Long Way (i.e.asking for help)

I am currently addressing the issue of why I feel fear when I ask for help. My daughter would call it exposure therapy. I know my personal fear exists, in part, because there have been more than a few times in my life that I really needed major aid, and when I asked for it I got it, but it lacked proper love. Help at those times felt like a four letter word. Not only did I ask for help from the wrong people, but I depended on them to fix my mess. I say this to lead to where I am today. I am almost 10 years into my recovery and just beginning to attempt to build a new tribe of friends and help mates with the few that weathered my life's storms. Ultimately, I love to help others and have several ways that I am blessed to do so daily. Those blessings and lessons are a story for another article on another day. Let's explore the life of making small helpful requests.

Read full story

I Hope You Enjoy a Pet in Your Life

My life experiences have been much more joyous due to my opportunities of having and loving my pets. I have found that in talking to others about pet bonding that most often people tend to think of furry "basic" pets such as dogs and cats only. I'd like to reopen the options of many different pets. I have considered myself double lucky because not only did I have pets at my house: I also had a close friend whose parents owned a pet store. It was in this pet store that my life would change forever. I eagerly learned of all the pet options: ,snakes, spiders, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, ferrets, mice, birds, hermit crabs, monkeys, and many different fish.

Read full story
4 comments

A Challenge to Pay it Forward (with gift ideas)

For me personally, these days feel like I am lliving on a paupers budget. That does stop me from wanting to pay forward my blessings to others. In this article, I will be focusing on a eight simple things to do for someone and bring a smile to their face for under ten dollars. My list will also include gift ideas that are universal and not specific to age or gender. Most of the pay iit forward gifts on my list can be done in the comfort of your daily routines with ease.

Read full story

An Overview of My Single Motherhood

I am going to share some of my personal highs and lows of being a single mom. First, I will clarify my definition of a single mom. In simple terms, a single mother is any woman that has children and is not in an domestic relationship or married to a partner. I view a single mom as someone who has complete responsibility for her children when they are in her care. This definition is meant to include moms with shared custody and moms with relationships where there partner does not play an active role in parenting. The point of this article will focus on two main struggles I face daily in my single motherhood. I will end on the upswing when I show the bigger positives to the same struggles.

Read full story

Opinion: I Choose to Decorate for the Holidays

One of my fondest memories growing up was that my mom always put seasonal decor out in our home and yard. She also incorporated special holiday decorations even for smaller ones like Saint Patrick's Day and Valentine's Day. I was also blessed to attend a school where holiday celebration was allowed . My mother and I are avid thrifters. This meant it didn't take long for me to amass a collection of decorations for every season and reason. It wasn't until I feel upon some hard times and struggled with depression that I began to question if decorations were necessary for my life.

Read full story

Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth

I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.

Read full story
6 comments

Smelling Your Way to a Better Day

Aromatherapy is an important part of your life due to the scientific fact that our nose knows. For example, the human olfactory system is responsible for our strongest ties to our earliest memories. If our nose can connect with our brains that deeply, then its easy to see how aromatherapy works. The U. S. has been experiencing record rainfall and thus lack of sunshine. Many people are falling into a depressive moods due to the gloomier weather. Thus, Aromatherapy can be a mood saver to savor. Whether you want to relax, energize, and/or invigorate, there is a scent to use. There are tools created daily to help deliver medicinal grade oil blends to our brain care of our nostrils. Anyone can perform a internet search and find aromatherapy products. In this article, there is a simple and less expensive way to make your own oil diffuser using everyday items. Below are listed a few supplies:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy