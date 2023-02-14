I Found Little Requests Go a Long Way (i.e.asking for help)

Jennifer Agerton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeZHO_0kmphyY500
Strength in VulnerabilityPhoto byJennifer Agerton

I am currently addressing the issue of why I feel fear when I ask for help. My daughter would call it exposure therapy. I know my personal fear exists, in part, because there have been more than a few times in my life that I really needed major aid, and when I asked for it I got it, but it lacked proper love. Help at those times felt like a four letter word. Not only did I ask for help from the wrong people, but I depended on them to fix my mess. I say this to lead to where I am today. I am almost 10 years into my recovery and just beginning to attempt to build a new tribe of friends and help mates with the few that weathered my life's storms. Ultimately, I love to help others and have several ways that I am blessed to do so daily. Those blessings and lessons are a story for another article on another day. Let's explore the life of making small helpful requests.

I have learned some valuable lessons as of late about how I benefit best from asking for help. One of the key tasks for me is to find what my friends have the easiest time providing and me to them as well. Then, of equal importance I must remember to ask for little hands up along the way instead of chugging along until I'm drowning. An example of this would be asking ahead for a few hour watch over my full time live in caregivee. I do this on a week thats going to be stressful at work as often as on an easierworkload week. And then lining up a backup sitter too. I am fortunate to have employment that he can attend if necessary, but everyone needs mental breaks that includes my family. Another small help task that goes along way is asking for a friend to pick up an essential or two while they are at the store and and drop it to me. This small favor goes along way in a house where I feed multiple mouths. Most often I only need one item like a roll of paper towels and don't need to have to make a special trip or delivery order for it. My last example is having a few phone conversations a week to decompress. You see, I am usually the one always listening but I'm learning how much better it makes mine and my family's life if I just air out hopes and screams routinely.

There have been nothing but good experiences for me and mine since I've began to ask for help. I err to the codependent side, and thus must remember my needs daily. When I push myself to be Miss Independent then not only do I risk folding under the pressure, but my loved ones stand to suffer from my decision too. It's my experience that asking for help in small ways before I need it builds healthy interdependence with my choice people. Also, talking with others in small vent sessions keeps me out of my head space and open to healthy insights. I hope this article encourages other parents who wear multiple hats of responsibility to remember to build their tribe. I have and will continue to believe in it taking a village to raise a good home. Also balance is of upmost importance. I am aiming daily now not to forget about my "Lynn" while I take care of my gang.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My education includes a college degree in psychology and a partial masters degree in special education. I am a 9+ year recovering addict. A single mother who loves empowering women. I love learning about mental wellness and homeopathic health. My pieces are mostly focused in self help.

Milledgeville, GA
75 followers

More from Jennifer Agerton

I Hope You Enjoy a Pet in Your Life

My life experiences have been much more joyous due to my opportunities of having and loving my pets. I have found that in talking to others about pet bonding that most often people tend to think of furry "basic" pets such as dogs and cats only. I'd like to reopen the options of many different pets. I have considered myself double lucky because not only did I have pets at my house: I also had a close friend whose parents owned a pet store. It was in this pet store that my life would change forever. I eagerly learned of all the pet options: ,snakes, spiders, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, rabbits, ferrets, mice, birds, hermit crabs, monkeys, and many different fish.

Read full story
4 comments

A Challenge to Pay it Forward (with gift ideas)

For me personally, these days feel like I am lliving on a paupers budget. That does stop me from wanting to pay forward my blessings to others. In this article, I will be focusing on a eight simple things to do for someone and bring a smile to their face for under ten dollars. My list will also include gift ideas that are universal and not specific to age or gender. Most of the pay iit forward gifts on my list can be done in the comfort of your daily routines with ease.

Read full story

An Overview of My Single Motherhood

I am going to share some of my personal highs and lows of being a single mom. First, I will clarify my definition of a single mom. In simple terms, a single mother is any woman that has children and is not in an domestic relationship or married to a partner. I view a single mom as someone who has complete responsibility for her children when they are in her care. This definition is meant to include moms with shared custody and moms with relationships where there partner does not play an active role in parenting. The point of this article will focus on two main struggles I face daily in my single motherhood. I will end on the upswing when I show the bigger positives to the same struggles .

Read full story

Opinion: I Choose to Decorate for the Holidays

One of my fondest memories growing up was that my mom always put seasonal decor out in our home and yard. She also incorporated special holiday decorations even for smaller ones like Saint Patrick's Day and Valentine's Day. I was also blessed to attend a school where holiday celebration was allowed . My mother and I are avid thrifters. This meant it didn't take long for me to amass a collection of decorations for every season and reason. It wasn't until I feel upon some hard times and struggled with depression that I began to question if decorations were necessary for my life.

Read full story

Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth

I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.

Read full story
6 comments

Smelling Your Way to a Better Day

Aromatherapy is an important part of your life due to the scientific fact that our nose knows. For example, the human olfactory system is responsible for our strongest ties to our earliest memories. If our nose can connect with our brains that deeply, then its easy to see how aromatherapy works. The U. S. has been experiencing record rainfall and thus lack of sunshine. Many people are falling into a depressive moods due to the gloomier weather. Thus, Aromatherapy can be a mood saver to savor. Whether you want to relax, energize, and/or invigorate, there is a scent to use. There are tools created daily to help deliver medicinal grade oil blends to our brain care of our nostrils. Anyone can perform a internet search and find aromatherapy products. In this article, there is a simple and less expensive way to make your own oil diffuser using everyday items. Below are listed a few supplies:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy