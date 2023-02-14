I Found Little Requests Go a Long Way (i.e.asking for help)

Strength in Vulnerability Photo by Jennifer Agerton

I am currently addressing the issue of why I feel fear when I ask for help. My daughter would call it exposure therapy. I know my personal fear exists, in part, because there have been more than a few times in my life that I really needed major aid, and when I asked for it I got it, but it lacked proper love. Help at those times felt like a four letter word. Not only did I ask for help from the wrong people, but I depended on them to fix my mess. I say this to lead to where I am today. I am almost 10 years into my recovery and just beginning to attempt to build a new tribe of friends and help mates with the few that weathered my life's storms. Ultimately, I love to help others and have several ways that I am blessed to do so daily. Those blessings and lessons are a story for another article on another day. Let's explore the life of making small helpful requests.

I have learned some valuable lessons as of late about how I benefit best from asking for help. One of the key tasks for me is to find what my friends have the easiest time providing and me to them as well. Then, of equal importance I must remember to ask for little hands up along the way instead of chugging along until I'm drowning. An example of this would be asking ahead for a few hour watch over my full time live in caregivee. I do this on a week thats going to be stressful at work as often as on an easierworkload week. And then lining up a backup sitter too. I am fortunate to have employment that he can attend if necessary, but everyone needs mental breaks that includes my family. Another small help task that goes along way is asking for a friend to pick up an essential or two while they are at the store and and drop it to me. This small favor goes along way in a house where I feed multiple mouths. Most often I only need one item like a roll of paper towels and don't need to have to make a special trip or delivery order for it. My last example is having a few phone conversations a week to decompress. You see, I am usually the one always listening but I'm learning how much better it makes mine and my family's life if I just air out hopes and screams routinely.

There have been nothing but good experiences for me and mine since I've began to ask for help. I err to the codependent side, and thus must remember my needs daily. When I push myself to be Miss Independent then not only do I risk folding under the pressure, but my loved ones stand to suffer from my decision too. It's my experience that asking for help in small ways before I need it builds healthy interdependence with my choice people. Also, talking with others in small vent sessions keeps me out of my head space and open to healthy insights. I hope this article encourages other parents who wear multiple hats of responsibility to remember to build their tribe. I have and will continue to believe in it taking a village to raise a good home. Also balance is of upmost importance. I am aiming daily now not to forget about my "Lynn" while I take care of my gang.