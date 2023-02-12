A Challenge to Pay it Forward (with gift ideas)

Jennifer Agerton

Pay it forwardPhoto byJennifer Agerton

For me personally, these days feel like I am lliving on a paupers budget. That does stop me from wanting to pay forward my blessings to others. In this article, I will be focusing on a eight simple things to do for someone and bring a smile to their face for under ten dollars. My list will also include gift ideas that are universal and not specific to age or gender. Most of the pay iit forward gifts on my list can be done in the comfort of your daily routines with ease.

Let's get this gift giving ball rolling. First off, in my opinion, the best pay it forward gifts are the ones that are given unexpectedly and relieve stress. Also timing of the gift giving is important. For example, gift card to your worker for their favorite beauty store is best given when the store is having a sale so there's more bang for the buck. Finally, always consider giving your gift anonymously. This relieves the receiver's mind from instantaneous thoughts of what return gift they must give you. Also the pay it forward platform is supposed to be void of any pressures. The gifts are meant to inspire the receiver to treat another with unexpected kindness.

Now to my favorite part which is the listing of ideas. Perhaps the most popular idea I hear of others doing is paying for the customer behind you in line at a restaurant drivethru. I wish to expand on this popular idea and say pay it forward ten dollars to any one behind you in any merchandise line. People at general merchandise stores or convenience stores would also love and be blessed by your generous gift. Next time you see a friend or acquaintance having a hard time drop an anonymous five to ten dollar gift card on their desk or personal locker. Thirdly, Flowers say it best but I think plant says it better. There are so many wonderful plants to choose from for under ten dollars, and you could pay a neighborhood kid a dollar to set it on the recipients porch for you. I'll end the first half of my list with this idea of gifting a subscription to a magazine. The delivery of this pay it forward gift is easy to make anonymous and yet personal to the recipients preferences. It's simply amazing how many yearly magazine choices there for under ten dollars.

Now for the last four ideas. Make a pamper yourself basket as a gift, and yes it can be done for under ten dollars. There are several items to choose from at multipurpose stores such as lotions, hand sanitizers, lip balms, and room sprays. Then there's a unique gift of a month membership to a gym. There are several gyms that have trial membership with one month fee for ten dollars Also, the next time you're getting an oil change, haircut, car wash, or any other service put ten dollars to another person's tab. Finally, give cash. Of course, do it with an anonymous note letting the person know that the small gift was to let them know they are being gifted just because and to have a nice day.

That last pay it forward idea brings me to the wrap up and conclusion of the gift giving. You should always be considerate of where you place the gift. For instance, you don't want to place a plant on a porch where a dog could get to it first. Also, unless you know the giftee personally, then it's best to avoid gift baskets of say candy due to conditons like diabetes and allergies. I hope you found inspiration in this article and you enjoy paying it to bless someone real soon!

# Gifting Goodwill Kindness Ten

Published by

My education includes a college degree in psychology and a partial masters degree in special education. I am a 9+ year recovering addict. A single mother who loves empowering women. I love learning about mental wellness and homeopathic health. My pieces are mostly focused in self help.

Milledgeville, GA
74 followers

