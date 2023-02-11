An Overview of My Single Motherhood

A picture of a mother and her children Photo by Jennifer Agerton

I am going to share some of my personal highs and lows of being a single mom. First, I will clarify my definition of a single mom. In simple terms, a single mother is any woman that has children and is not in an domestic relationship or married to a partner. I view a single mom as someone who has complete responsibility for her children when they are in her care. This definition is meant to include moms with shared custody and moms with relationships where there partner does not play an active role in parenting. The point of this article will focus on two main struggles I face daily in my single motherhood. I will end on the upswing when I show the bigger positives to the same struggles .

First, I will highlight some of my struggles in single motherhood. The first whine that comes to my mind is that I am the sole financial provider of my home. That is not to say that I do not have an adult child under my roof that works. However, currently my adult child doesn't contribute to paying house bills. My younger child and my social lives are inundated with power couples always making big vacation moves and large purchases like four wheelers. Sure my kids and I have enjoyed bikes, phones, and a few weekend getaways. I mostly have my credit to thank for my ability to keep up at least in part with 'the Joneses'. All holidays and birthdays are on my tab. In conclusion, everything thing under my single momhood is made a financial possibility by my move alone, but no pressure of course.

My second beef with single momhood Is that if any physical,mental, and/or emotional damage occurs to one of my caregivees or my children on my watch: it's my responsibility alone. If a member of my family becomes sick or needs a hospital stay the stress is compounding to say the least. If my children need counseling it is ultimately my misgivings that caused the mental anguish. If any of my offspring need emotional comforting or bonding at the same moment then I have to chose. There's two or more important ""Mom I want you with me at this event" on the same day then someone is getting disappointed and probably both if I am working There's always the option to postpone my work due to having several part time jobs with flexible hours that will cost the family stress financially in the end

Now for the opposing positive side to being the sole financial providers of my home. First things first, I don't have to answer to anyone or consider another person's point of view before I make purchases. I don't have to hide my Amazon boxes or drink my Starbucks before I pull in the driveway. When I am grocery shopping I only need to remember what me and kids want. Also, when the payments come due forthe bigger purchases then I am just grateful to have found a way. It may be a struggle sometimes, but it's more a priceless reward to see them happy with what I provide.

The opposing blessing of being the only one responsible for their overall health is just that. I can make quicker decisions on the spot as to what treatments are needed My belief is that to great extent it has improved the important trait of resilience in my children as they have seen me divide myself and conquer. I also get all the hugs and front row sea to their growths and healing. I have been forever fortunate to build an unstoppable belief in my ability to make good decisions and repair mistakes.

Single motherhood made me a more affective parent out of the pure need to be. I stand on my soap box today and encourage all single moms to hold their heads up. I hope one day the stigma of children having less in a single mom home is forever a lame idea of the past. Women can and have been carrying the load of dual and multiple roles in the home for a long time now. I will forever challenge that the kids that come from these homes have better life skill sets than opposing dual parent .homes. my rant! Now please go do something kind helpful for a single mom that you know.