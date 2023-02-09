Opinion: I Choose to Decorate for the Holidays

Valentine's Decorations Photo by Jennifer Agerton

One of my fondest memories growing up was that my mom always put seasonal decor out in our home and yard. She also incorporated special holiday decorations even for smaller ones like Saint Patrick's Day and Valentine's Day. I was also blessed to attend a school where holiday celebration was allowed . My mother and I are avid thrifters. This meant it didn't take long for me to amass a collection of decorations for every season and reason. It wasn't until I feel upon some hard times and struggled with depression that I began to question if decorations were necessary for my life.

I remember several life challenging times like: living with in-laws, living without my kids in my house, and a time after my child's death to name a few. Some of these times I was so engulfed in the sadness of a challenging time that I didn't decorate. There were challenging times when I did decide to still decorate. Then, I felt at least a little less sad. This leads me to my explanations of why I believe decorating enhances living space experiences and thus helps keep hope alive. It may seem silly to think that something so simple can be so beneficial. There's a comfort in regularity that I feel has grown with all the insecurities even just since the Covid Pandemic.

I will now be covering some high points in the life of a special occasion decorator. For me, I kept special collectable ornaments that we made together or the kids made at schools for Christmas. As young children my kids enjoyed looking over their unique artwork and pictures. As young adults those same decorations became points of comfort and nostalgia. Sometimes while placing out decorations now that the kids are older and busier I have found myself alone in the labor of decorating. No matter what the decorating process; I always feel a sense of accomplishment when I am finished. Finally, when my babies leave out to create their home I will be able to share some decorations with them to remind them of the good and even tough times we loved through.