Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth

Jennifer Agerton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQ0b8_0kbQmKnM00
Bone brothPhoto byJennifer Agerton

I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.

There are many benefits of bone broth. Consumers of bone broth such as myself, a few of my friends, and lots of testimonials online tout healthier function of stomach and gastrointestinal tract. There's also are much credit given to reduction in inflammation in any body system. Factually, the gelatin and collagen content in bone broth aids in healthier appearance and strengthening for hair, nails, and skin. Bone Broth's gelatin content helps build better bone structure. Perhaps, most popular result for many of my friends and myself is that our weightloss increase when added to our normal diet regime.

From the list benefits above, it's easy to see how someone can be persuaded to include bone broth in their diet. The main concensus among medical articles that I read online list that bone broth helps most based on its high content of gelatin and collagen. Also, I found several online write ups where medical doctors and health experts are cautious to point out that there hasn't been any scientific study done to prove bone broth health benefits. I would like to counter the current lack of scientific data for the bb with my experience and countless online testimonials of bone broth benefits. I am definitely one of bone broths' proponents. I usually purchase organic chicken bone broth with low sodium. There are other types of bone broth you can purchase. You can easily make your own at home with bone broth powder packets. Also, I have boiled turkey legs before and keep the remaining bone broth to cook with vegetables and rice.

Lastly, when incorporating bone broth into your diet, there are several factors to consider such as: what time of the day to drink and how much. Although it doesn't really matter what time of the day the broth is consumed there are some ideas of which times bring different benefits. For example, bone broth consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach keeps my digestive tract cruising smoothly all day long. When I chose to consume bone broth in the evening: I chose to do so with intent on my body making the most of the collagen and gelatin absorption while I rest. One thing for sure not everyone will feel the benefits on the first day. As a bone broth enthusiast, say it took about two weeks to recognize my more pain free life. I am happy to share my experience with bone broth and cheers to happy sipping...maybe .

My education includes a college degree in psychology and a partial masters degree in special education. I am a 9+ year recovering addict. A single mother who loves empowering women. I love learning about mental wellness and homeopathic health. My pieces are mostly focused in self help.

