Smelling Your Way to a Better Day

Aromatherapy is an important part of your life due to the scientific fact that our nose knows. For example, the human olfactory system is responsible for our strongest ties to our earliest memories. If our nose can connect with our brains that deeply, then its easy to see how aromatherapy works. The U. S. has been experiencing record rainfall and thus lack of sunshine. Many people are falling into a depressive moods due to the gloomier weather. Thus, Aromatherapy can be a mood saver to savor. Whether you want to relax, energize, and/or invigorate, there is a scent to use. There are tools created daily to help deliver medicinal grade oil blends to our brain care of our nostrils. Anyone can perform a internet search and find aromatherapy products. In this article, there is a simple and less expensive way to make your own oil diffuser using everyday items. Below are listed a few supplies:

-cotton pads or coffee filters

-bowls, containers, cups, (preferably glass or porcelain)

-bottles of food grade oil scents (average price $3 each)

-disposable gloves

-coffee filters

-rubbing alcohol (at least 70%)

Directions for making homemade aromatherapy diffuser:

First put on your gloves for protection. Next, place your container on a spill proof surface. Then, pour equal parts of the oil of your choice and the alcohol in the container. A reasonable measurement is a teaspoon of each. Finally, drop in a cotton pad or fold in coffee filter on top of the oil.

The cotton pads or coffee filter will absorb the mix. Be sure to place the container in a safe place out of the reach of children. The aroma will spread naturally in the room, or you can choose to place the container in the path of a fan. The aroma will stay fresh about a week and half of that time if under a fan.