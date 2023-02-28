A real life treasure hunt and it's called geocaching

This TikTok video went viral for explaining geocaching, an experience that feels like a real-life treasure hunt. While the "treasures" you find might not be valuable, the hunt is what people do it for. It can be thrilling and exhilarating to uncover clues and follow a map to "treasure."

Photo by TikTok

The TikTok video amassed over 150,000 views, 27,000+ likes, nearly 300 comments, 1,600+ favorites, and 300+ social shares.

This is it:

What does the video share?

It talks about geocaching and in the video, the creator explains how she was reminded of geocaching from TikTok.

She says:

I used to try to do it when I was little and I could never find anything.

What's geocaching?

She explains...

It's basically like different containers that are stored in like various hiding places around your area...

You use an app which tells you go and what to find. Then, you take what's in the geocache and switch it out with something you brought.

The video takes you down the hunt with the creator as she finds something. She spots a geocache 5 minutes away and heads there.

She's at a park and when she gets there, as close to coordinates as possible, she gets a clue from the app.

She finds it.

What's inside?

A log so she can record her name and date

A bag of marbles

After filling out the log, she replaces what she finds with some crystals and a dollar bill.

What do you think about this video?

Have you seen this viral TikTok video?

Is this a surprise to you to learn?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes