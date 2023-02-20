This part of Rihanna's Superbowl performance is going viral

If you watched the Superbowl last weekend, you might have caught the halftime show with music performer, Rihanna. People have taken to TikTok to recreate the part of the performance that has caught the attention of viewers.

This viral TikTok video reached over 31 million views, 7.2 million views, 49,000+ comments, over 540,000 favorites, and 91,000+ social shares.

Photo by TikTok

This is it:

What's the video about

There is no caption and no text, just the dance performance which any viewer who saw the original Rihanna Superbowl halftime performance would recognize.

The video mimics a part of Rihanna's Superbowl halftime show performance where she's singing and performing alongside a background dancer. The clip from the performance was a highlight from the Superbowl halftime show and the TikTok video too a few seconds to capture that moment.

Viewers are liking the reenactment so much, calling it a duplicate of the original performance!

You can see a clip from the performance here.

The video speaks for itself and it's funny how closely it resembles the original performance.

Here's what commenters are saying:

"Rihanna dancer DUPE"

"FINALLY SOMEONE DID IT RIGHT"

"Rihanna Super Bowl DUPE lol"

"This is a real representation of Rihanna"

