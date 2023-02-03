The richest women in the world

Curious about who the richest women in the world are? This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest women in the world. It amassed nearly 70,000 views, more than 1,400 likes, and dozens of comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H14j7_0kamLSmE00
Photo byUnsplashonUnsplash

Here it is:

What does the video reveal?

It shows the top ten richest women in the world (according to net worth). Who made the list were women like:

  • Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, 21 billion dollars net worth
  • Susanne Klatten, 19% owner of BMW, 14 billion dollars net worth
  • Miriam Adelson, widow of former CEO of Las Vegas Sands 27.5 billion dollars net worth
  • Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, 30.2 billion dollars net worth

Who are the richest women in the world?

The top three richest women in the world are:

  • 3rd place: Julia Koch, 42% owner of Koch Industries, 60 billion dollars
  • 2nd place: Alice Walton, Chairman of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 65 billion dollars
  • 1st place: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Board member of L'Oreal and granddaughter to L'Oreal founder, 74 billion dollars

Did you know this?

Here's what the comments had to say...

"Kim?"

"Why don't they give it to charity"

"Nobody knows her"

"Just curious, how many built their fortune or inherited it?"

What do you think about this video?

Have you seen this viral TikTok video?

Is this a surprise to you to learn?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes

