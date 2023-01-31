Growing oyster mushrooms with toilet paper?

Jenn Leach

This viral Tik Tok video amassed over 115 million views and it shows how to grow oyster mushrooms in toilet paper! The video got 4.4 million likes, 37,000+ comments, and nearly half a million favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNAwR_0kWzgQ3e00
Photo byTik Tok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3362Yv_0kWzgQ3e00
oyster mushrooms growin in toilet paperPhoto byTik Tok

This is it:

@learntogrow1 Hi everyone! I’ve been waiting and am so excited to finally share this method of growing oyster mushrooms on TP🧻! While this did not have a high yield, watching the process was fun and educational for our family! Hope you enjoy this short video and let me know if you give it a try sometime! The information is below. Thanks to @fieldandforestproducts for the inspiration! 🍄❤️ Grey Dove Oyster mushrooms (Pleurotus ostreatus) 🍄🍄 1. Boil water in a large pot and remove from heat. 2. Place a roll of TP in the hot water until fully saturated. Remove TP and place on a cooling rack to drain. Allow it to cool. 3. Put the roll in a filter patch bag. 4. Pour some grain spawn into the center of the TP roll. 5. Close the bag with a rubber band above the filter patch. 6. Place the bag in an area with a temperature between 65-75 F. We placed them in the hallway closet. This is the incubation period which took about 4 ½ weeks. 7. To stimulate fruiting, place the bag in the refrigerator for 2 days.  8. Take the bag out of the refrigerator and remove the rubber band to allow air circulation.  9. We misted the bag 2-3 times daily. We harvested the mushrooms after 7 days from removing the bag from the refrigerator. The process took approximately 6 weeks from preparation to harvest. #p#pleurotusostreatus#o#oystermushroomsm#mushroomsf#fungig#growingyourownfood #f#fungus ♬ original sound - learntogrow

How does this work?

There's no audio in the video other than the sounds of the creator prepping the mushrooms and tending to them while they grow, over time.

However, there are step-by-step instructions in the video caption.

Instructions for Growing Grey Dove Oyster Mushrooms in Toilet Paper

These are the instructions, according to the creator:

1. Boil water in a large pot and remove from heat.
2. Place a roll of TP in the hot water until fully saturated. Remove TP and place on a cooling rack to drain. Allow it to cool.
3. Put the roll in a filter patch bag.
4. Pour some grain spawn into the center of the TP roll.
5. Close the bag with a rubber band above the filter patch.
6. Place the bag in an area with a temperature between 65-75 F. We placed them in the hallway closet. This is the incubation period which took about 4 ½ weeks.
7. To stimulate fruiting, place the bag in the refrigerator for 2 days. 
8. Take the bag out of the refrigerator and remove the rubber band to allow air circulation. 
9. We misted the bag 2-3 times daily.

From placing the toilet paper into the boiling water until harvest, it took 6 weeks to grow the mushrooms.

What do you think about this video?

Have you seen this viral TikTok video?

Is this a surprise to you to learn?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes

