Growing oyster mushrooms with toilet paper?

This viral Tik Tok video amassed over 115 million views and it shows how to grow oyster mushrooms in toilet paper! The video got 4.4 million likes, 37,000+ comments, and nearly half a million favorites.

Photo by Tik Tok

oyster mushrooms growin in toilet paper Photo by Tik Tok

This is it:

Grey Dove Oyster mushrooms (Pleurotus ostreatus) 🍄🍄 1. Boil water in a large pot and remove from heat. 2. Place a roll of TP in the hot water until fully saturated. Remove TP and place on a cooling rack to drain. Allow it to cool. 3. Put the roll in a filter patch bag. 4. Pour some grain spawn into the center of the TP roll. 5. Close the bag with a rubber band above the filter patch. 6. Place the bag in an area with a temperature between 65-75 F. We placed them in the hallway closet. This is the incubation period which took about 4 ½ weeks. 7. To stimulate fruiting, place the bag in the refrigerator for 2 days. 8. Take the bag out of the refrigerator and remove the rubber band to allow air circulation. 9. We misted the bag 2-3 times daily. We harvested the mushrooms after 7 days from removing the bag from the refrigerator. The process took approximately 6 weeks from preparation to harvest.

How does this work?

There's no audio in the video other than the sounds of the creator prepping the mushrooms and tending to them while they grow, over time.

However, there are step-by-step instructions in the video caption.

Instructions for Growing Grey Dove Oyster Mushrooms in Toilet Paper

These are the instructions, according to the creator:

From placing the toilet paper into the boiling water until harvest, it took 6 weeks to grow the mushrooms.

