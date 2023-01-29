You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.

Photo by Tik Tok

This is the viral video:

Part 1

Part 2

What does the video reveal?

In the video, basketball players after basketball player is revealed, sharing how much money they have. The video doesn't reveal if the number shown is the net worth, how much the athlete earned from their career, money in the bank, or another metric.

There were a ton of opinions from commenters. Here's what commenters are saying:

"Just list the entire NBA"

"Tony Parker is French not Belgium"

"Who make this list"

"What happened to David lee"

Who is the richest basketball player in the world?

According to the viral Tik Tok video, these are the top three richest basketball players in the world.

In third place is athlete, Junior Bridgeman from the United States with 600 million dollars.

In second place is athlete, Magic Johnson from the United States with 620 million dollars and, in first place is athlete, Michael Jordan from the United States with 2.2 billion dollars.

Lebron James made it in the top 5.

The richest players in basketball around the globe might vary from source to source. For example, Sportsganga has #3 Junior Bridgeman (#4 instead of #3) and #4 Lebron James (#3 instead of #4) flipped.

What do you think about this video?

Have you seen this viral TikTok video?

Is this a surprise to you to learn?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes