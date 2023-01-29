You might be interested to learn about the net worth of the singers you love. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest singers in the world. It amassed over 530,000 views, more than 2,600 likes, 470+ comments, and 1,300+ favorites.

richest singers in the world Photo by Tik Tok

This is it:

What does the video reveal?

In the video, singer after singer is revealed, sharing how much money they have and what country they're from (United States, U.K, Canada, etc). The video doesn't reveal if the number shown is the net worth, how much the singer earned from their entertainment career, money in the bank, or other metric.

There were many opinions coming from commenters.

Here's what commenters are saying:

"Clearly forgot Paul McCartney"

"This seems inaccurate"

"No Elvis or Michael"

"Elton John 550 million"

Who is the richest singer in the world?

According to the viral Tik Tok video, these are the top three richest singers in the world are:

3rd place: Celine Dion from Canada at 800 million dollars

Celine Dion from Canada at 800 million dollars 2nd place: Madonna from the United states at 800+ million dollars

Madonna from the United states at 800+ million dollars 1st place: Rihanna from Barbados at 1.4 billion dollars

Bruce Springsteen and Dolly Parton made it in the top 5.

