Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck Owner

The food critic is Keith Lee and if you're on TikTok, you might have heard of this Las Vegas food critic. He has an honest approach to rating local restaurants. He shows up unannounced, pays in full, and quietly retires to his home where he films his honest review, sitting in his child's Paw Patrol chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Usi4l_0kKkxM1E00
Photo byTikTok

All his reviews aren't positive. They are all honest.

In one of his latest reviews of a small seafood food truck, he shares his take on the burger and fries he ordered (since he has a shellfish allergy).

This is it:

@keith_lee125 He isn’t on yelp so I tagged him on my IG 💕 Southern Taste Seafood taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

What's the video?

Keith explains that he visited a seafood food truck and ordered a burger and fries, sharing his story of how he came across it.

The food truck is called Southern Taste Seafood and it's located at Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada on Flamingo and Bruce, according to the video.

In short, he visited the food truck as they were closing. He explained that he has a shellfish allergy and the food truck owner shared that he could make his food with fresh oil and avoid contamination but, asked him to return the following day.

Keith did, capturing a conversation with the owner over video.

Keith reviewed the food, with very high positive marks.

Later, just 24 hours later, Keith returned to follow up with the food truck owner, Gary.

@keith_lee125 #stitch with @keith_lee125 Southern Taste Seafood story update 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

Gary shared that will Keith's viral video, which amassed 17+ million views, he received $30,000 in Cashapp donations!

What do you think about this?

Have you seen this viral TikTok video?

Is this a surprise to you?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes

