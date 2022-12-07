Target customer discovered new curbside drive-up feature

Jenn Leach

This story was released earlier in the year about Target introducing offering Starbucks to curbside drive up customers. This creator got to experience it and she took to Tik Tok to share her first impression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZzOZ_0jZvzOgF00
Photo byDeposit Photos

It received 370,000 views, over 68,000 likes, over 1,000 comments, hundreds of favorites, and 5,600+ shares.

Here it is...

What's the Target Curbside Drive-Up Feature That Caused This Creator Is Talking About?

First, what's Target's Curbside Drive-Up? This is their curbside to-go pickup option for customers. You can gain access to this feature through Target's app.

You can order online as normal, choosing the Drive-Up option for store pickup.

Then, when you drive to Target after your order is prepared, you'll park in the designated Drive-Up area and follow the instructions so a Target worker can bring your order to your vehicle.

This is what the creator shared about her discovery about Target Drive-Up:

I've never seen this before...but, I'm here picking up my Target pickup order and it asked me if I wanted a Starbucks..yeah, yeah I do.

She proceeded to add the Starbucks. They confirmed it and then she received a popup message on her phone saying that the Target member will hand her the Starbucks drink first before loading her vehicle.

Have you seen this viral video on Tik Tok?

What do you think about this?

Would you order Starbucks with your Target drive-up order?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# target# shopping# 2022# economy# tik tok

Comments / 1

Published by

Millennial entrepreneur and writer bringing you fresh content and ideas about making money, side hustles, personal finance, budgeting, and lifestyle. Connect with me: www.millennialnextdoor.com

Katy, TX
40635 followers

More from Jenn Leach

Christmas cookies are going viral

These Christmas cookies are some I've never seen before. The Tik Tok creator @mollyjwilk posted a video of them and they went viral, amassing 3.2 million views, over 440,000 likes, 1,600+ comments, 60K+ saves, and 5,000+ shares.

Read full story
4 comments

The best duet train ever

This really shows you the power of social media. This Tik Tok video went viral and caused at least half a dozen creators to duet the original video, making one of the longest and very entertaining duets on Tik Tok you've seen.

Read full story

Tik Toker uses kitchen product as perfume

This Tik Tok video went viral amassing over 10 million views, 2.3 million likes, 7,300+ comments, 284,000 saves, and more than 5,700 shares. This creative Tik Tok creator uses this kitchen item as perfume. She explains it:

Read full story
2 comments

Cat wars

This viral video has two words in the caption: Cats War. The video received over 53 million views, 5.6+ million likes, over 42,000 comments, and more than 430,000 favorites, and 272,000+ shares!

Read full story
3 comments

Blanket tutorial goes viral

This blanket wrap tutorial was shared on Tik Tok and it went viral! The viral video received nearly 750,000 views, over 140,000 likes, 1,200+ comments, and over 23,000 shares. @sam_the_unhinged Replying to @lauraissocoollike ♬ original sound - sam.

Read full story

Good samaritan rescues delivery driver

The caption reads "Heat exhaustion strikes and an Angel comes to save him" on a viral Tik Tok video that garnered over one million views, 144,000+ likes, 4,100+ comments, and nearly 4,000 shares.

Read full story
29 comments

Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)

Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:

Read full story
30 comments

Heckler throws beer can at comedian and it goes viral

This Tik Tok video shoes a heckler having an exchange back and forth with a comedian. It reached 5 million views, over 750,000 likes and more than 7,500 comments. @ariel_comedy#standup#standupcomedy#comedian#funny#heckler♬ original sound - ariel elias.

Read full story
32 comments

Not everyone stays silent in the face of harassment

This Tik Tok video showing a scene from the Netflix series "Inside Man" went viral with over 150 million views!. This video is part 1 in a two-part video clip from the series. It reached 150 million views, 10.5 million likes, and over 47,000 comments.

Read full story
2 comments

New fear unlocked buying used furniture

It's something many people do, buy used furniture. Furniture can be so expensive. You can get a deal buying used, finding a couch, bedroom furniture, desk or another piece of furniture from a neighbor, an ad on Craigslist or another source.

Read full story
156 comments

Mouse rescue gone wrong

This viral Tik Tok video garnered over 3 million views, 520,000+ likes, and more than 28,000 comments. It’s a simple video showing a couple trying to “rescue“ (or catch) a mouse in their home, gone terribly wrong.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman surprises former nanny in grocery store

This viral Tik Tok video is one of the sweetest moments you'll have the pleasure of viewing online. If you enjoy homecoming or surprise videos, you will want to watch this. Crystal is about to surprise her former nanny, Rufina, at work.

Read full story

The Federal Student Debt Relief applications are now open!

The Federal Student Debt Relief program allows student loan discharge to eligible borrowers, up to $20,000 for Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients.

Read full story
7 comments

Target store tips from employees that customers might want to know about

Target is a general goods store that's a shopping favorite for many. In a shopper survey, when compared to Walmart, Target won in most areas, like:. If you're a U.S. shopper, it's no surprise that you've probably heard about Target, whether you have one in your neighborhood, you see commercials on T.V., or you drive by a Target store on your commute to work or school.

Read full story
31 comments

Walmart tips employees want customers to know

Walmart is one of those retail general stores that many Americans know about. You may have driven by a Walmart, had one built near where you work or live, and likely shopped at Walmart. There are some hidden secrets to Walmart that you might not know about. These gems will make your shopping experience more helpful, save you time and potentially save you money.

Read full story
154 comments

Elon Musk's warnings about alien civilizations

This viral Tik Tok video hit over 2 million views, 110,000+ likes and over 1,600 comments. It was a clip from a series of Elon Musk interviews on alien civilizations. In the interview, Musk shares his thoughts on alien civilizations, the universe, and the future of life on earth.

Read full story
4 comments
Huntington Beach, CA

Shark rescue gone wrong

This good samaritan found a stranded shark on the beach. Watch what he does and see what happens in this viral Tik Tok video that received nearly 9 million views, over 200,000 likes, and more than 3,100 comments.

Read full story
234 comments

Are you loading the dishwasher correctly?

In this viral Tik Tok video, creator @brunchwithbabs shares the correct way to use your kitchen dishwasher. The video received over 3 million views, nearly 500,00 views, and 3,700+ comments.

Read full story
20 comments
Houston, TX

New Pizza Vending Machine in Houston

I learned about this new vending machine that prepares and serves pizza from Tik Tok! The viral video received over 300,000 views, over 25,000 likes, and 300+ comments!. @alexxisstexxass Such a cool idea @PizzaForno #fyp#houston#pizza#pizzavendingmachine♬ CUFF IT - Beyoncé

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy