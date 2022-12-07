Target customer discovered new curbside drive-up feature

This story was released earlier in the year about Target introducing offering Starbucks to curbside drive up customers. This creator got to experience it and she took to Tik Tok to share her first impression.

What's the Target Curbside Drive-Up Feature That Caused This Creator Is Talking About?

First, what's Target's Curbside Drive-Up? This is their curbside to-go pickup option for customers. You can gain access to this feature through Target's app.

You can order online as normal, choosing the Drive-Up option for store pickup.

Then, when you drive to Target after your order is prepared, you'll park in the designated Drive-Up area and follow the instructions so a Target worker can bring your order to your vehicle.

This is what the creator shared about her discovery about Target Drive-Up:

I've never seen this before...but, I'm here picking up my Target pickup order and it asked me if I wanted a Starbucks..yeah, yeah I do.

She proceeded to add the Starbucks. They confirmed it and then she received a popup message on her phone saying that the Target member will hand her the Starbucks drink first before loading her vehicle.

