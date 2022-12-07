The best duet train ever

This really shows you the power of social media. This Tik Tok video went viral and caused at least half a dozen creators to duet the original video, making one of the longest and very entertaining duets on Tik Tok you've seen.

It's not clear if this is an original video or a repost but this video received 1.6 million views, over 217,000 likes, thousands of likes, shares, and favorites.

Here it is...

What's a duet train?

On Tik Tok, when creator publish a video, there's an option to allow others to duet the video. That means someone else can feature another creator's video in their own, in a duet.

In this duet train, it featured many creators who piggybacked off the original video to create a viral Tik Tok video that you have to watch all the way through.

The video starts with the original creator posting...

Hey everyone, today is also my birthday and because it's my birthday I get to introduce you to my girlfriend...

The array of duets that followed really made this video tell a story and it's hilarious.

What commenters had to say?

"I like how it gets worse and worse lol"

"I remember this gem. This is what TIkTok was made for..."

"Bro this has been going on for a year.."

